The massive deep sea fish is popularly believed to appear on the ocean surface before an earthquake, with the creature's latest appearance possibly reinforcing this belief.A magnitude 8 earthquake that struck northern Peru early on 26 May might've been preceded by a herald straight from ancient folk tales, the Daily Star reports.According to the newspaper, this fish is regarded as "messengers of the palace of the God of the sea" in "Eastern culture", and its appearance on the surface is believed to presage an earthquake, thus earning the creature the moniker "earthquake fish".