Alternative media moguls, back by YouTube's most powerful conspiracy pundits claimed that huge warehouses had just gone up in the "back woods of Kentucky" and that millions of caskets of those to be executed would be stored there.
Their evidence was a Pentagon announcement of a strange but small-scale training exercise and the closure of 5 Walmart stores and lots and lots of "dot connecting" by conspiracy theorist, including prominent academics, one state governor and members of congress.
The trains filled with shackles never existed, the "thrown up overnight warehouses" were built 130 years ago, owned by Makers Mark Distillers for aging their bourbon whiskey. The whole thing was made up.
However, Texas governor Greg Abbot called up the militia to protect Texans from being shackled and shipped to whiskey warehouses in Kentucky through a maze of tunnels he believed spread across the continent from the "basements" of Walmart stores. Governor Abbot began a defacto insurrection against the United States based on what?
Jade Helm
Back in 2015, a bizarre controversy began. The Pentagon began what they called a "training exercise" which put hundreds of special operations troops in small towns pretending to "infiltrate" communities.
The backlash turned America upside down and, today, Russia is being blamed. The end result, as to how it applied at the time, and today as well, to internet media and independent reporting and analysis is catastrophic in its impact.
An investigation has revealed that the hysteria mongering involving Jade Helm, something we will get into here, was orchestrated by what overtly appears to be a web of FBI, CIA and financial groups, operating in unison, for some purpose. Events over the subsequent four years have helped put that purpose into focus.
This cabal, as we choose to call it, when seen a few years later, is easily identified as an arm of the Deep State and their purpose, testing out their "chaos theory engine," the one used so often today, Russiagate, fake Syria gas attacks, the Iran hysteria, and Jade Helm was a testing ground.
What the investigation has found, however, is that there is much more to this story than simply blaming Russia for the hysteria of the summer of 2015. There was a secondary purpose to "Jade Helm," and it wasn't spying on Americans.
The real source of the hysteria came from an even more shadowy FBI organization, the inheritor of CointelPro, called InfaGard.
Publicly, InfaGard is a business partnership where corporate officials get security clearances and learn investigative techniques in order to, well frankly, spy on their coworkers for the FBI, just like in CointelPro when the FBI was run by J. Edgar Hoover.
The truth is far more sinister, InfaGard, founded in Cleveland, Ohio by the FBI's Counter-Intelligence office there (very active in the Muller investigation as well), was devised by Israeli security to penetrate the FBI itself and take control over counter-intelligence operations.
I learned about this organization during the early 2000's when working on international trade related litigation involving Russia and Ukraine. An American bank, later learned to have been a portal for laundering CIA drug cash, failed to fund a multi-billion-dollar transaction with Russia and Ukraine involving much of the world's fertilizer production.
The impact on world food supplies was catastrophic.
When classified FBI files began appearing during the "discovery" phase of litigation, an investigation of this odd phenomenon stumbled over incestuous relationships between top members of AIPAC (the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee) and the ADL (Anti-Defamation League), two organizations then under investigation for espionage against the US in what was later called "The AIPAC Spy Scandal." From Anti-War.com:
"The other shoe has finally dropped in the case of the spy scandal involving the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). In addition to five espionage-related charges filed against former Pentagon analyst Larry Franklin, two counts of conspiracy to communicate classified information to a foreign power have been lodged against former AIPAC foreign policy director Steve Rosen, and a single count of conspiracy against Rosen's assistant, former AIPAC Iran specialist Keith Weissman. The latest indictment [.pdf] reads like a spy thriller, and, while some of the elements were already known, there is much that is surprising, including the information that Rosen has apparently been under surveillance since at least 1999.While the identity of "Foreign Official 1" is not yet known, there is no doubt about what foreign country we're talking about: it is Israel, and without doubt the individuals being observed were officials of the Israel embassy. One of these has already been identified in the media as Naor Gilon, the embassy's chief political officer, recently recalled home; the FBI is seeking to interview him, and other Israeli officials who may have been part of the spy cell. Three are mentioned in the indictment.
On April 13, 1999, Rosen had a conversation with someone identified as "Foreign Official 1" (FO-1): the AIPAC director told FO-1 that he (Rosen) had "picked up an extremely sensitive piece of intelligence" described by Rosen as "codeword protected intelligence." According to the indictment, "Rosen then disclosed to FO-1 national defense information concerning terrorist activities in Central Asia."
What is striking is that the FBI - or whoever - was hot on the trail of AIPAC and "FO-1" even at this early date, listening in on their phone calls and following them around as they met for lunch over spilled beans. Yet in order to get authorization for wiretaps, especially of an American citizen, law enforcement must go to a federal judge for authorization - and, remember, this was before 9/11, when the legal bar was set far higher. So, they had a good reason to be listening in on Israeli officials and their American sock puppets, and shadowing their movements. The discovery that AIPAC officials were in possession of highly classified top-secret information procured from U.S. government officials was apparently part and parcel of an ongoing investigation - but into what? Sparked by what?"
The issue here and how it ties to Jade Helm is simple, in some ways at least. The same organization that infiltrated the FBI through InfaGard in Cleveland, not only managed the AIPAC investigation but it later turned out that informants working for this group, some directly tied to the CIA's Israeli run banking front that laundered drug cash, out of Denver, Colorado and Cleveland, Ohio, also ran the real "bot" that spread the hysteria over Jade Helm.
What our investigation also showed is that InfaGard is a mechanism for "well poisoning" of the alternative media. Using FBI informants with arrest histories, invariably "marginal types," reporting on human trafficking, Israeli spying, school shootings, election rigging and dozens of other now recognized as Deep State methodologies, was infiltrated and derailed.
InfaGard's first "outing" involved discrediting former FBI official Ted Gunderson and his investigation into child sex trafficking. From Wikipedia:
"After retiring from the FBI, Gunderson set up a private investigation firm, Ted L. Gunderson and Associates, in Santa Monica. In 1980, he became a defense investigator for Green Beret doctor Jeffrey R. MacDonald, who had been convicted of the 1970 murders of his pregnant wife and two daughters. Gunderson obtained affidavits from Helena Stoeckley confessing to her involvement in the murders which she claimed had in actuality been perpetrated by a Satanic cult of which she was a member.Operatives of InfaGard, some later involved in the Jade Helm hysteria, stole files from Gunderson's apartment while Gunderson himself presented evidence of cyanide and arsenic poisoning.
He also investigated a child molestation trial in Manhattan Beach, California. In a 1995 conference in Dallas, Gunderson warned about the supposed proliferation of secret occultist groups, and the danger posed by the New World Order, an alleged shadow government that would be controlling the United States government. He also claimed that a "slave auction" in which children were sold by Saudi agents to men had been held in Las Vegas, that four thousand ritual human sacrifices are performed in New York City every year, and that the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City was carried out by the US government. Gunderson believed that in the United States there is a secret widespread network of groups who kidnap children and infants, and subject them to ritual abuse and subsequent human sacrifice."
Background
A great controversy of 2019 is the cleansing of the entire internet by "truth panels" and algorithms approved by tech and media conglomerates that constitute the most active arm of the Deep State.
The fight against "fake news," invariably led by Deep State operatives aided by their corporate fake news lackeys is part of a process begun when the real power of device driven hysteria came into focus, we believe, with Jade Helm.
The wave of what is portrayed as censorship and suppression is, in actuality, something quite different. It is distraction. The allegedly "targeted" media organizations are, in themselves, long a part of the Deep State and the half-hearted attacks by social media moguls are "false flags."
Distraction makes any and all things possible, any lie can be sold, any revelation managed, "spun" and drowned in fake narrative.
There was a watershed, and this was the summer of 2015 and the event known as "Jade Helm."
We begin with what is probably "the truth." Jade Helm was an announced US Army exercise involving around 1000 special operations troops who would be learning infiltration techniques in towns in the Southwestern United States. The reason for choosing this area is simple, that's where the bases are.
I met with the planners of Jade Helm in March 2019 and asked them a simple question; "What were you thinking?" Imagine special operations troops with their fake Afghanistan beards, their military tattoos and their pickup trucks covered with US Army stickers, walking up and down the streets of small farming communities "trying to fit in" after a national announcement was made of a "secret exercise."
Why the announcement? Wouldn't that destroy the experiment and, whatever else it might be, Jade Helm was an experiment.
What people asked was simple, why is the US Army training to invade the US? Then things got really out of hand. However, what I did learn when questioning the planners of Jade Helm was that they were exactly as stupid as suspected, no common sense, too much time on their hands and poor judgment.
They were "military people."
Today, in the aftermath of Jade Helm, the nation is still reeling. Predictably, "the usual suspects," most often led by former CIA Director Mike Hayden, chose to blame the Russians. It wasn't the Russians at all, not this time, not the election, but we are getting ahead of ourselves. From the Houston Chronicle, May 3, 2018:
"Ex CIA director: hysteria over Jade Helm 15 military exercise fueled by RussiansSpinning Jade Helm
Russians were behind the Texas furor over the Jade Helm 15 federal military exercise nearly three years ago, which drew so much concern that Gov. Greg Abbott directed the State Guard to monitor the operation, former CIA director Michael Hayden said Thursday.
Hayden, a retired Air Force general who headed the National Security Agency from 1999-2005, said Russian bots amplified conspiracy theories about the U.S. Special Operations Command exercise.
He believes the bots, mostly likely created by a Russian organization called the Internet Research Agency in St. Petersburg, flooded American social media with unsubstantiated claims about the exercise, which took place in Texas and six other states.
'They've got the Russians feeding this story that Jade Helm is an attempt by the Obama administration to round up political opponents, and actually the Russians didn't have to create the story. That story came out of American alt-right media, Alex Jones, Infowars," said Hayden, who detailed the operation in a new book. "The bots and the alt-right media were blaring that this exercise was merely a ruse, a cover story, for Obama to arrest political opponents.'
Published this week, Hayden's book, 'The Assault on Intelligence: American National Security in an Age of Lies,' explores Russia's focus on information warfare. He contended that the Russians "took their game to North America in 2015."
It became a test run for something much bigger - widespread interference in the U.S. presidential campaign. Hayden, a commander of what was then known as the Air Intelligence Agency on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland from 1996-97, said he believed the success of the Jade Helm disinformation campaign caused Moscow to take things to the next level."
The key to recognizing an FBI counter-intelligence operation, or rather as in this case, one using the FBI on behalf of Deep State operatives, requires relatively simple counter-intelligence methodologies.
Key to much of what has turned out to be Deep State controlled fake alternative media simply requires use or normal profiling tools. Who pays the bills, why have they been pushed to such lofty heights? None of those so-called activists have a history that explains radicalization or social interests of any kind, no politics, no personal struggles, no years of angst and suffering. Most seem to be simply actors or small-time broadcasters willing to say or do anything for money.
There is one common thread, mediocrity.
We have, of course, also described the Pentagon and Congress as well.
Who are the real activists? In the US, most social activism began during the Vietnam War, another watershed, a war so utterly corrupt that no sane person could have supported it. With the end of that war, and the decline of social activism to its almost non-existent levels, it has become much more difficult to identify "goose" from "gander" when judging motivations.
When the "war against the war" died, activism in the United States died as well with events such as "Occupy" no more than a death throe.
Jade Helm Hysteria
The new rules for the media really hit with Jade Helm "reporting." The gulf between "shock jock" conspiracy media and the "tabloid MSM' were bridged. Long before this, the real powers, Hannity had gone this far or further, with hundreds of fake scandals under their belts.
Making up conspiracies had been around for a very long time, it just hadn't been turned into a science.
Comment: Are the Jade Helm military exercises a psy-op?
Psychological warfare operations are at once mysterious, yet fairly well-known. Most educated readers are familiar with World War II propaganda or the notion of "black operations," but more precise and technical ideas of PsyOps are not as well known. Retired Maj. Ed Rouse explains of the goals of PsyOps:
"Psychological Operations (PSYOP) or Psychological Warfare (PSYWAR) is simply learning everything about your target enemy, their beliefs, likes, dislikes, strengths, weaknesses, and vulnerabilities. Once you know what motivates your target, you are ready to begin psychological operations.With that basic definition in mind, we can consider the possibility of Jade Helm 15 itself as having multiple potential uses. Rather than the simple, binary dialectic of tyrannical fascist system versus liberty-loving, God-fearing patriot, the effect of Jade Helm 15's "leak" upon the public and their reaction are far more interesting and relevant than the operation itself. In fact, if we think back to recent years, alternative media outlets were in a tizzy over National Level Exercise 09, and then over NLE 11, etc. In neither case did imminent apocalyptic doom manifest, but what did occur was a labyrinth of fractal speculation and orgiastic frenzy of bloggers, YouTubers and eschatological doomsayers, as these "leaked" exercises took on a life of their own.
Psychological operations may be defined broadly as the planned use of communications to influence human attitudes and behavior ... to create in target groups behavior, emotions, and attitudes that support the attainment of national objectives. The form of communication can be as simple as spreading information covertly by word of mouth or through any means of multimedia.
A psychological warfare campaign is a war of the mind. Your primary weapons are sight and sound. PSYOP can be disseminated by face-to-face communication, audio-visual means (television), audio media (radio or loudspeaker), visual media, (leaflet newspapers, books, magazines and/or posters). The weapon is not how its sent, but the message it carries and how that message affects the recipient."
From the perspective of PsyOps, the potential of Jade Helm to "learn everything about your target enemy, their beliefs, their likes, dislikes, strengths, weaknesses," etc., would thus have numerous applications here.
Many claim that Trump's policies are set by conspiracy "shock jock" Sean Hannity, who is the power behind Rupert Murdoch's largest media platform, Fox News. Russophobia, fake populism and drumming for war against any nation standing up to Israel is the "daily bread" of Murdoch, and his mouthpiece, Hannity.
With Jade Helm, however, other platforms, "second tier" pod casters and bloggers, who parrot Hannity and the Murdoch organization, some with direct ties to not only Murdoch but the long-suspected Bronfman family in Canada, moved to the forefront.
With 30 million Americans told they face arrest and even murder by their own military, viewer/listener/reader counts on YouTube, podcasts and extremist blogs hit the tens of millions.
With each massive jump in numbers, the stories got crazier and crazier while noted academics and analysts joined in the fray, confirming the stories of government sponsored mass killings and making up wild tales of their own.
Making up attention grabbling lies had become a sport.
Let me describe one such event. A single internet podcase, with up to 30 million listeners, outlined "counter-measures" to be used by Americans to protect themselves from mass killings of civilians by the US military. Hosting were two InfaGard/FBI "enrollees" and two unsuspecting prominent activists.
During the podcast, directions were given for making chlorine gas bombs and how they should be deployed against the US military if seen off base. Most US military live off base with their families and number nearly 2 million.
As common sense seemed to drift away, and while millions listened, techniques for throwing chlorine gas bombs from moving vehicles were discussed along with how to pick targets, which included military families on shopping outings.
There was no FBI investigation after the broadcast. Nobody's Google or Facebook account was suspended, no YouTube accounts limited, in fact, no repercussions whatsoever.
In fact, several Republican members of congress brought up aspects of the broadcast including Rep. Louie Gohmert (TX-01), a Republican. His statement in its entirety, from his Congressional website, dated May 5, 2015. Note that Gohmert was Chairman of the House Committee on Terrorism and Homeland Security:
Rep. Louie Gohmert (TX-01) released the following statement on the 'Jade Helm 15' exercises scheduled to take place in Texas and various other states:
"Over the past few weeks, my office has been inundated with calls referring to the Jade Helm 15 military exercise scheduled to take place between July 15 and September 15, 2015. This military practice has some concerned that the U.S. Army is preparing for modern-day martial law.Congressman Gohmert is the Chairman of the Natural Resources Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations and the Vice Chair of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security. Prior to being elected to serve in Congress, he was elected to three terms as District Judge in Smith County, Texas and was appointed by then Texas Governor Rick Perry to complete a term as Chief Justice of the 12th Court of Appeals.
Certainly, I can understand these concerns. When leaders within the current administration believe that major threats to the country include those who support the Constitution, are military veterans, or even 'cling to guns or religion,' patriotic Americans have reason to be concerned. We have seen people working in this administration use their government positions to persecute people with conservative beliefs in God, country, and notions such as honor and self-reliance. Because of the contempt and antipathy for the true patriots or even Christian saints persecuted for their Christian beliefs, it is no surprise that those who have experienced or noticed such persecution are legitimately suspicious.
Having served in the U.S. Army, I can understand why military officials have a goal to see if groups of Special Forces can move around a civilian population without being noticed and can handle various threat scenarios. In military science classes or in my years on active duty, I have participated in or observed military exercises; however, we never named an existing city or state as a "hostile." We would use fictitious names before we would do such a thing.
Once I observed the map depicting 'hostile,' 'permissive,' and 'uncertain' states and locations, I was rather appalled that the hostile areas amazingly have a Republican majority, 'cling to their guns and religion,' and believe in the sanctity of the United States Constitution. When the federal government begins, even in practice, games or exercises, to consider any U.S. city or state in 'hostile' control and trying to retake it, the message becomes extremely calloused and suspicious.
Such labeling tends to make people who have grown leery of federal government overreach become suspicious of whether their big brother government anticipates certain states may start another civil war or be overtaken by foreign radical Islamist elements which have been reported to be just across our border. Such labeling by a government that is normally not allowed to use military force against its own citizens is an affront to the residents of that particular state considered as 'hostile,' as if the government is trying to provoke a fight with them. The map of the exercise needs to change, the names on the map need to change, and the tone of the exercise needs to be completely revamped so the federal government is not intentionally practicing war against its own states."
Conclusion
This was 2015. The military operation, Jade Helm, has been ongoing for 4 years now, from what we understand with less than two dozen "operatives." Nobody was murdered, nobody shipped by underground tunnel to imaginary prisons.
What we did see is this, the ability of governmental organizations to destabilize the United States and push it into hysteria. Was the Army involved in the end result as well, staging the entire exercise in order to feed public fear?
What we also "tripped over" was an organization within the FBI, accessing secrets, influencing investigations and undermining public confidence.
What we also saw is that the belief that mainstream and alternative media are not "one in the same" is simply not based in reality. Fake media is fake media and money is money.
We also found an agenda, the use of fake events, of false flag terrorism and of media abuse in destabilizing and undermining institutions.
Moreover, we have inexorably proven that the ability of the Deep State to orchestrate mass hysteria has increased exponentially.
Gordon Duff is a Marine combat veteran of the Vietnam War that has worked on veterans and POW issues for decades and consulted with governments challenged by security issues. He's a senior editor and chairman of the board of Veterans Today, especially for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook."