"I approved the combatant commander's request for the deployment of additional resources and capabilities to the Middle East to improve our force protection and safeguard U.S. forces given the ongoing threat posed by Iranian forces, including the [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] and its proxies.



"The deployment will include approximately 1,500 U.S. military personnel and consist of a Patriot battalion to defend against missile threats; additional intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance aircraft; an engineer element to provide force protection improvements throughout the region; and a fighter aircraft squadron to provide additional deterrence and depth to our aviation response options."

"In trying to explain this move, the Administration failed to even identify which legal mechanism it thinks it is using, described years of malign Iranian behavior but failed to identify what actually constitutes an emergency today, and critically, failed to explain how these systems, many of which will take years to come online, would immediately benefit either the United States or our allies and thus merit such hasty action."

U.S. President Donald Trump has approved plans to deploy around 1,500 U.S. forces to the Middle East, along with Patriot missile batteries and other assets in a bid to counter Iran in the Persian Gulf region.Trump confirmed the move on Friday, May 24, telling reporters at the White House thatActing Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said in a Friday statement:There was no word on the location of additional forces or a timeline for the deployment, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.according to the report.Also on Friday, the administration informed Congress it wasSenator Bob Menendez said The $2 billion sale has been frozen for a year over worries about the civilian death toll from the aerial war against Houthi rebels in Yemen.Senators had expressed concern that the administration would declare a national emergency, allowing the sales to be pushed through immediately. Menendez stated:The move and the deployment of American forces comes as tensions between the U.S. and Iran remain high, although both Washington and Tehran last week backed down from earlier suggestions of open conflict Earlier this month, the U.S. deployed a Patriot missile system and the amphibious assault ship USS Arlington to the region, and National Security Advisor John Bolton announced on May 5 the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and bombers to the Persian Gulf, although the group was already set for patrol in the Middle East.On May 15, the State Department ordered the evacuation of non-emergency personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and consulate in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, citing an "increased threat stream" from Iran-backed forces in Iraq."What we're looking at, are therein the Middle East?" Shanahan said. "It may involve sending additional troops."Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a surprise trip to Baghdad on May 7, saying the U.S. had intelligence of "specific threats" from Iranian activity to American personnel and interests in Iraq."The additional deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility is a prudent defensive measure and intended to reduce the possibility of future hostilities," Shanahan said on Friday.Last month Trump officially named the IRGC a terrorist organization , the first such designation for any part of a foreign government.