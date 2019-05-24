© Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

The US Commerce Department has proposedThe rule could put goods fromat risk of higher tariffs.The list tracks currency market interventions, high global current account surpluses and high bilateral trade surpluses.The commerce department said its proposed rule would"This change puts foreign exporters on notice that the Department of Commerce can countervail currency subsidies that harm US industries," said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. He added that "Foreign nations would no longer be able to use currency policies to the disadvantage of American workers and businesses."People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that the move to include the new currency tool has been pushed by Ross and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro since the early days of the Trump presidency.Ross explained it as a step toward implementing one of the campaign promises by President Trump to address unfair currency practices by US trade partners.The move issaid Scott Lincicome, an international trade lawyer and adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute.Currency policy was central in trade deals that Trump struck with Mexico, Canada and South Korea. It remains a stumbling point in US-China trade relations. Trump has repeatedly labeled China a currency manipulator, accusing the country of using the yuan as a way to give Chinese exports an advantage over US-made goods. Beijing has denied the claims.