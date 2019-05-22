A far-right Venezuelan opposition activist emailed a death threat to human rights activists from the peace group CODEPINK. The threat was delivered when CODEPINK was helping to protect the Venezuelan government's embassy in Washington, DC from an illegal takeover by Juan Guaidó's US-backed coup administration.
This rabid opposition activist, a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, previously served as a machine gunner for the US Marine Corps, and was in the US military reserves until this March. He also was on the Colombia-Venezuela border with violent opposition activists, working with an ostensible "aid group" run by coup leader Juan Guaidó, during a failed US-backed putsch in February.
On May 2, Luis Medina sent CODEPINK an email with the subject line, "Warning some Venezuelans may do something." In the message, the opposition fanatic identified as a "Venezuelan born US marine veteran."
"You got 48 hrs to leave the Embassy !!! If you stay in the Venezuelan embassy one more day ... we are coming to get you with plenty of ammunition," Medina wrote.
"This is a credible report," he added.
LinkedIn profile and social media accounts reveal that Medina, who is 27 years old, was born in Venezuela, but left when he was 13. He has lived in the United States since, and is now a US citizen.
[Ed. note: Luis Medina's LinkedIn profile is no longer available]
On his social media accounts, Medina expresses strong support for Donald Trump and publicly calls for the US government to "Bomb the maduro regime."
US military machine gunner and foreign military adviser
Luis Medina joined the US military in 2011, at age 19. On LinkedIn, he says he served as a machine gun team leader and foreign military advisor for the US Marine Corps from June 2011 until June 2015.
Medina was deployed to Djibouti, according to his bio, where he participated in counter-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden. In Southeast Asia, Medina was a military advisor who oversaw the training of soldiers in Taiwan and the Philippines.
channel, Medina claimed that he engaged in "anti-terrorism operations" with the US military in Jordan and Oman. On Instagram, Medina posted photos from his tour with the Marines in Africa, and blamed the region's problems on Islam, writing, "These poor people suffer, war, hunger, and death. All because of a religion."
Medina also said he trained Taiwanese soldiers to defend their territory against "any communist aggression from China." On Instagram, he published video of the training in Taiwan. He also posted a photo standing on a communist flag, alongside a quote from Ronald Reagan.
In the video interview on YouTube, which was published on February 16, Medina said that he is still an inactive reservist in the US military. On March 27, Medina posted a photo on Instagram showing that he had been honorably discharged from the Marine Corps, after four years active duty and four years in the reserves.
Medina also explained why he joined the US Marine Corps: "I wanted to liberate Venezuela. When I was a kid, and when I saw Saddam Hussein fall, I also thought that Chávez [could fall too]." He expressed hope that today "an international coalition, like in Libya," will overthrow the government of elected President Nicolás Maduro.
On his LinkedIn page, Medina posted photos of himself in his Marine Corps uniform, training soldiers in the Philippines, and serving as a military advisor in Taiwan.
On his social media accounts, Medina proudly identifies as a US Marine, using the number 0331, the shorthand for a Marine Corps Infantry machine gunner. On Instagram, Medina has posted dozens of photos from his time in the US military, shooting machine guns and wearing his uniform.
[Ed. note: The tweet has been deleted]#tbt cuando te recojen los #v22 despues de un largo dia de maniobras. #japon #2015 pic.twitter.com/wbGZt8Ilv4
- Luis (@Based_leopard1) March 21, 2019
#tbt when the #v22s pick you up after a long day of maneuvering. #japon #2015 pic.twitter.com/wbGZt8Ilv4
The Grayzone contacted the US Marine Corps and asked if it would comment on Medina sending peace activists a death threat.
A major at Communication Strategy and Operations (CommStrat) replied writing, "In order to verify the status of Luis Medina, we need the last four of his social security and or his date of birth. I apologize for the inconvenience."
Another major, also of CommStrat, followed up saying, "We cannot provide a service verification without one of these personal identification data points."
They did not comment further.
Working for Guaidó on Colombia-Venezuela border
On LinkedIn, Medina also says he was a volunteer for the US government's soft power arm the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through which Washington funds regime-change operations and opposition groups across the planet. (Although USAID told The Grayzone that Medina had no official relationship with the organization.)
Medina claims he volunteered for USAID's Office of US Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA) from February to April 2019, in Cúcuta, a city on Colombia's border with Venezuela. During these dates in Cúcuta, USAID was overseeing a coup attempt against the government of President Maduro.
supposed "humanitarian aid" from USAID over the Francisco de Paula Santander International Bridge. International aid organizations, including the United Nations and International Red Cross, condemned the US government for "politicizing" aid, in what was clearly a thinly disguised regime-change operation to install Washington-appointed "interim president" Juan Guaidó.
On LinkedIn, Medina posted a photo of himself on the bridge in Cúcuta wearing a vest from the group "Coalition Aid and Freedom Venezuela." This was a US-allied Venezuelan front group of pro-opposition volunteers who served as shock troops for the coup attempt.
A spokesperson at the Office of USAID Public Relations said "USAID did not employ or contract volunteers in Cucuta, and Mr. Medina has never been employed or affiliated with USAID."
The spokesperson also told The Grayzone via email that "Coalition Aid and Freedom Venezuela is a group of volunteers organized by Interim President Guaido's humanitarian team to support their efforts to deliver aid to Venezuela," adding that "USAID has not funded this organization."
The Venezuelan news outlet Últimas Noticias published video on YouTube of Medina on the bridge with other violent opposition activists. In the footage, which Medina filmed on his cellphone, he issued a message to Donald Trump in English: "President Trump, where are you? Help me, help me save my people."
"I'm an American citizen," he declared.
Medina cheered on camera as his violent accomplices threw molotov cocktails towards Venezuelan riot police on the other side of the border. (The US government and corporate media outlets initially falsely claimed that President Maduro ordered the USAID convoy to be burned, but The New York Times later admitted that these molotov cocktails thrown by the opposition are what set it on fire - confirming what The Grayzone correctly reported at the time.)
Campaigning for a hard-right Republican
Before sending a death threat to peace activists, Luis Medina interned for the 2018 congressional campaign of California Republican Sean Flynn. Medina described himself on LinkedIn as a member of Flynn's field staff from June to November.
Flynn ran an aggressively conservative race claiming an "incomplete patchwork of immigration policies has left the Inland Empire vulnerable to terrorists, drug cartels, and human trafficking." (Flynn lost to Democrat Pete Aguilar.)Instagram account identifying Medina as an intern. Flynn noted that Medina was born in Venezuela but left at age 13.
On LinkedIn, Medina says he is currently working as a security officer at San Antonio Regional Hospital in Upland, California. The alleged Marine reservist noted, "My job consist [sic] of helping physiologically troubled patients."
Fantasizing about violence on social media
Luis Medina runs relatively popular social media accounts, where he regularly calls on the US government to bomb Venezuela and topple President Nicolás Maduro, and fantasizes about violence against Venezuelan government officials.
Medina previously ran a Twitter account with the handle @based_leopard, but it was suspended. Medina's Twitter identity was publicly confirmed by fellow far-right opposition activist Eduardo Bittar. Medina now uses the account @based_leopard1.
On Twitter, Medina has discussed plans to raise money for a "Patriot Army." He posted a video of an opposition terrorist bombing of Venezuelan state security forces in 2017 and said, "Imagine what we could do if they give us money for a Patriot Army."
On March 1, Medina published photos from Colombia with the text, "The solution is Option A, intervention, or Option B, Patriot Army," along with a hashtag meaning "insurgency team Venezuela."
[Ed. note: The tweet is deleted]Todos somos resistencia . La solución es Opción A intervencion o Opción B ejército Patriota . #teaminsurgenciavzla #venezuelalibre #rumboalibertad pic.twitter.com/TMl0TuS2ZV
- Luis (@Based_leopard1) March 2, 2019
"We are all resistance. The solution is Option A Intervention or Option B Patriot Army. #teaminsurgenciavzla #venezuelalibre #rumboalibertad pic.twitter.com/TMl0TuS2ZV"
Medina repeatedly called for foreign military intervention in Venezuela.
Huge fan of Donald Trump
Luis Medina has made it very clear that he is a big admirer of far-right US President Donald Trump. He often tweets the hashtags #latinosfortrump #venezuelansfortrump, and has called on Trump to "build the wall" with Mexico.
Medina exhibits the characteristics of many young men on the alt-right, posting anti-Muslim comments, calling liberals "soy boys," and telling youth activist David Hogg "You are a cancer."
On Instagram, Medina published photos of himself wearing a "Make America Great Again" beanie, along with a Donald Trump-style Christmas sweater.
Editor's note (May 21, 2019): This article was updated after publication with further information about Luis Medina and his social media accounts.
Ben Norton is a journalist and writer. He is a reporter for The Grayzone, and the producer of the Moderate Rebels podcast, which he co-hosts with Max Blumenthal. His website is BenNorton.com, and he tweets at @BenjaminNorton.
Comment: Luis Medina is a minor loose canon and an embarrassment to the Marine corps no doubt. Still, sunlight is the best disinfectent. Note the large number of posts he's deleted. But the internet is forever. The Grayzone has captured the most egregious entries in Medina's various social media accounts. Perhaps knowing he is being watched will discourage him and other ideologically possessed types from actually doing something stupid.