Following Austrian Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache's resignation amid a corruption scandal, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has hinted thatTal Silberstein may have orchestrated the debacle.However, both Strache - who headed Austria's Freedom Party, the junior coalition partner to Kurz's Austrian People's Party - and Kurz alleged dirty tricks were afoot.Speaking to German tabloid Bild on Sunday, Kurz again dropped Silberstein's name.Kurz's first run-in with Silberstein occurred during Austria's general election two years ago. Well on track to becoming Austria's youngest-ever leader at the time, Kurz was hit with allegations that his supporters ran websites churning out racist content and conspiracy theories. As well as the sites purporting to be from his supporters, another hit-site called "The Truth About Sebastian Kurz" alleged that the center-right leader was secretly working in the service of billionaire liberal financier George Soros.Silberstein's work in Austria began in 2002, where he has repeatedly lent his expertise to the Social Democrats. However, his operation is global. Silberstein has advised former Israeli Prime Ministers Ehud Barak and Ehud Olmert, as well as Yulia Tymoshenko, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine.Silberstein has also worked for a raft of Romanian politicians, and represented forestry company Schweighofer GmbH, accused of illegal logging in Eastern Europe.Sánchez de Lozada went on to win the campaign, but fled to the US from genocide charges in 2003, after his military massacred 60 protesters that October.Silberstein hit back at Kurz's implication on Monday, calling the allegations against him 'false and unfounded," and threatened legal action in response.However, the veteran political consultant is no stranger to legal action himself, having been pursued in relation to a corruption case in Romania in 2017, and arrested for alleged involvement in a bribery scandal in his native Israel later that year.Still, Silberstein remains active internationally.Curiously, he popped up in Ukraine this week shortly after the President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky was sworn in. Local media reported that the notorious expert was there to consult the former President Petro Poroshenko, whose party reckons to win the upcoming parliamentary elections this year."Everyone in the party is distancing (themselves) from Strache. Even in the right wing parties in Europe they say 'That is not what we want for our parties.' It will be a negative example for politicians for some time to come."