An Islamic State offshoot has amassed around 5,000 militants in northern Afghanistan on the border of post-Soviet republics of Central Asia, the director of Russia's FSB has warned, adding that many of them have fought in Syria.Islamists have suffered a series of defeats in Syria and Iraq, but they still remain a danger. "Now they are trying to regroup in areas which Syrian government doesn't control, or hide out in refugee camps," the FSB chief noted.Another alarming trend is that terrorist groups are relocating their forces to other parts of the world, including Northern Africa and Southeast Asia.Last month, the FSB director warned of IS militants returning to their countries of origin and creating terrorist cells at home. More than 1,500 of 5,000 jihadists from Europe who earlier joined IS managed to return from the Middle East, Bortnikov said at the time.