© Jennifer Lavers

© Cara Ratajczak



© Cara Ratajczak



On the beaches of the tiny Cocos (Keeling) Islands,, marine scientists found 977,000 shoes and 373,000 toothbrushes.A comprehensive survey of debris on the islands - among the most remote places on Earth, in the Indian Ocean - has found a staggering amount of rubbish washed ashore.The study, published in the journal Nature, concluded the volume of debris points to the exponential increase of global plastic polluting the world's oceans and "highlights a worrying trend in the production and discharge of single-use products".The lead author, Jennifer Lavers from the University of Tasmania's Institute of Marine and Antarctic Studies, said remote islands without large populations were the most effective indicator of the amount of plastic debris floating in the oceans.Plastic pollution is now ubiquitous in our oceans, and remote islands are an ideal place to get an objective view of the volume of plastic debris now circling the globe," Lavers said.The study found the quantity of debris buried up to 10cm beneath the beach wasLavers led a previous study, published in 2017, that found the remote Henderson Island in the eastern South Pacific was among the places most affected by plastic pollution.While most of the debris found on Henderson Island was fishing-related, on the Cocos (Keeling) Islands, the plastic was mostlysuch as bottles, plastic cutlery, bags and straws."Our excessive and unrelenting demand for plastics, coupled with ineffective policy and waste management,"The Cocos (Keeling) Islands [are] touted as 'Australia's last unspoilt paradise', with tourism a primary source of income for the local community. However, the impact of debris on tourism and [their] beaches is increasingly difficult to avoid."Sadly, the situation on the Cocos (Keeling) Islands is not unique, with significant quantities of debris documented on islands and coastal areas from the Arctic to the Antarctic. Together, these islands and coastal areas reflect the acute symptoms of an otherwise rapidly increasing environmental hazard."Items such as shoes and toothbrushes were found in such large quantities, the researchers saidThe local community has struggled to find an appropriate landfill site, or other ways to properly dispose of the garbage."In the absence of rapid and meaningful change, anthropogenic debris will accumulate on beaches, with impacts increasingly felt by biodiversity and marine plastic mitigation will remain a perpetual game of catch-up," the report found."Mitigation initiatives, including policy, should be mindful of the challenges faced by remote islands, and the communities that reside there."A co-author of the report, Annett Finger from Victoria University, said global production of plastic continues to increase. The amount of plastic produced since 2006 is almost half that manufactured in the past 60 years."An estimated 12.7m tonnes of plastic entered our oceans in 2010 alone,"As a result of the growth in single-use consumer plastics,"The scale of the problem means cleaning up our oceans is currently not possible, and cleaning beaches once they are polluted with plastic is time consuming, costly, and needs to be regularly repeated as thousands of new pieces of plastic wash up each day."