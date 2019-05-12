© Facebook

Afghan officials say prominent former television journalist Mena Mangal has been shot dead in Kabul.Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Raimi said Mangal wasWitnesses to the shooting near Kabul's Karte Naw market told RFE/RL that two men appeared on a motorcycle and fired four shots into the air to disperse passersby. They then fired two shots that hit Mangal in the chest.Mangal's relatives confirmed that she had been waiting for a ride to take her toThe gunmen then fled the scene.Police spokesman Ferdows Faramarz told RFE/RL that "all aspects of the case" were under investigation, adding that Mangal's father had named a possible suspect.There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the killing.Mangal, the private TOLO Pashto-language television channel Lamar, and the private national television broadcaster Shamshad TV.Mangal had written extensively about being forced into an arranged marriage in 2017 and the process she had to go through to obtain a divorce, which was confirmed in early May.Mangal had posted recently on her social-media pages thatPolice spokesman Raimi said a special police unit was investigating Mangal's killing.Raimi said Mangal's assailants escaped from the scene after the shooting.But Afghan women's rights activists are wary about that claim and havethat a peace deal with the Taliban could foster a return of Taliban-era repressions.