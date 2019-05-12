Bill Maher
© Reuters / Fred Prouser
HBO's Bill Maher sent a shot across the bow of Democrats constantly complaining about the Trump administration, saying they should either "do something or stop talking about it."

The Real Time host hit out at what he saw as a litany of tiresome, futile complaints from Democrats, ranging from the ongoing bickering about Donald Trump's unreleased tax returns to the Mueller report's disappointing-to-Dems findings.

"I feel like we're in a permanent state of constitutional crisis," Maher said, before telling Democrats: "Either do something or stop talking about it because I think you are just making yourselves look weak. You are making yourself look like people who talk and talk and don't do anything."


Maher also poked fun at Democrat's pointless enthusiasm over US Attorney General William Barr being held in contempt of Congress for refusing to release an unredacted copy of the Mueller report, saying: "Shut up! It's not doing any good! He's the top law enforcement official in the country, who's going to arrest him, Inspector Gadget?"


Social media users were quick to respond to Maher's comments about Democrats, with some echoing his sentiments heartily and saying they need to "step it the hell up."




Others, however, were less than impressed with the host's remarks.



In his show monologue, Maher took aim at Trump over reports he lost more than $1bn dollars in a decade spanning the late 1980s and early 1990s, saying the president had sold himself to the country in 2016 as a businessman, but has turned out to be a "reverse billionaire" whom Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren should be calling "broke-ahontas."