© REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne



Anti-coup activists holed up in the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington say they have been left withThe already dismal conditions the activists known as the Embassy Civilian Protection Collective have had to endure after the US authorities complied with the opposition's request to shut down power in the building, have grown even worse, with water now reportedly gone as well.Since it comes just two days after the 'ambassador' appointed by Juan Guaido, the US-backed opposition leader and self-proclaimed 'interim president' of Venezuela, demanded that the US authorities shut down the power The provider's response has sparked more questions, with activists asking the company to turn the water on and investigate the incident.As the conditions inside the embassy become more unbearable,with pro-Guaido protesters rejoicing at the difficulties they had to face.Opposition supporters have encircled the embassy in a bid to prevent activists from breaking the siege or bringing much-needed water and food inside.A failed coup attempt on April 30 inflamed the situation, with protesters blocking any attempts by activists to sneak supplies inside. Several people were arrested as they attempted to throw food and hygiene products through the open windows.