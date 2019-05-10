Flooding along the Paraguay River in Asunción, Paraguay, 2019.
The government of Ñeembucú Department in Paraguay declared a state of emergency on Wednesday 08 May, 2019, after the flood situation worsened in southern areas of the country.

Heavy rainfall over recent days have increased river levels, including the Paraguay River at Pilar, the capital of Neembucu Department. As of 08 May, the river stood at 7.93 metres, well above alert level (7 metres) and close to critical level (8 metres).

The government is distributing food and relief supplies to around 1,000 affected families in San Juan in Ñeembucú. Supplies will also be distributed in the districts of Guazucuá and Tacuaras. Other affected areas include Villa Oliva, Villa Franca, Alberdi and parts of Pilar.


Also in the south, around 1,000 indigenous families have been affected by the floods in areas near Rio Verd in La Patria'i district, Presidente Hayes Department. National Emergency Secretariat (La Secretaría de Emergencia Nacional - SEN) said flooding has cut access to many communities and it is distributing relief and food supplies by helicopter.

Paraguay's Dirección de Meteorología e Hidrología (DMH) said that the Paraguay River is at or above alert level in at least 5 locations and at critical level in the capital Asunción.

Asunción

Meanwhile the Paraguay river remains high in the country's capital, Asunción. As of 08 May, the river stood at 6.75 metres, well above critical level (5.5m). The river has been swollen since March this year and there are currently around 10,000 people who have evacuated their homes in flood-prone areas along the river.

This evacuation process has become a regular occurrence. The same areas were evacuated in October last year, and before that January 2018.

With levels this year predicted to remain above 5 metres into July, those displaced are unlikely to be able to return home soon and the city government is looking into building more permanent shelters.