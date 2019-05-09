US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has yet again lashed out at the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, claiming that Moscow wants it as "leverage" over Europe, and vowed to continue efforts to disrupt it.Pompeo, well known for his vocal criticism of the pipeline project, touched upon the topic while giving a speech at the Centre for Policy Studies in London on Wednesday."Russia wants Nord Stream 2 to use energy as a leverage over Europe.," Pompeo stated, while praising the close relationship between the US and the UK.The pipeline, constructed by Russia's Gazprom in partnership with five European energy majors under the Baltic Sea, has been repeatedly criticized by Washington and others, including Kiev. The criticism has included speculation that the new pipeline would bring the amount of Russian transit gas - and profits from it - for the Ukrainian authorities toSenior US officials, including Pompeo, have repeatedly "warned" Europe of the alleged threats that Nord Stream 2 bears, claiming it would deepen the EU's dependence on Russian energy.and the construction of the pipeline, expected to provide transit for 70 percent of Russian gas sales to the EU, goes on.While Washington's concerns about the "dependence" of the EU on Russia might appear genuine,(LNG).