An extremely rare two-headed albino turtle is struggling to find a new home over fears he will die soon.The albino red-eared slider turtle was born with the rare mutation on a farm in Bangkok, Thailand, and has been valued at £24,000 ($31,500).Newsflare reports that the turtle's owner, Noon Ausanee, had the creature valued and breeders gave him a price of at least one million Thai baht (US $31,500).However, she's struggling to find a buyer because collectors are concerned about the unique turtle's life span.Ausanee, who has named the male baby slider Nop, said: "I feel very lucky that this turtle was born. I would like to sell him."I have had some phone calls about him but it's a lot of money and people are worried it could die quickly."The red-eared slider is a type of pond slider, which is a popular pet around the world.Turtles with two heads - a condition known as bicephaly - have been born before, but they are considered rare and a number of them are kept in museums, says Newsflare.Ausanee added: "The turtle is two-months-old now and he is still strong."We feed him every day and he eats it all."I think he will live for a long time and bring a lot of good luck to whoever has him."