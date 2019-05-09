The albino red-eared slider turtle was born with the rare mutation on a farm in Bangkok, Thailand

An extremely rare two-headed albino turtle is struggling to find a new home over fears he will die soon.

The albino red-eared slider turtle was born with the rare mutation on a farm in Bangkok, Thailand, and has been valued at £24,000 ($31,500).

Newsflare reports that the turtle's owner, Noon Ausanee, had the creature valued and breeders gave him a price of at least one million Thai baht (US $31,500).

However, she's struggling to find a buyer because collectors are concerned about the unique turtle's life span.


Ausanee, who has named the male baby slider Nop, said: "I feel very lucky that this turtle was born. I would like to sell him.

"I have had some phone calls about him but it's a lot of money and people are worried it could die quickly."

The red-eared slider is a type of pond slider, which is a popular pet around the world.

Turtles with two heads - a condition known as bicephaly - have been born before, but they are considered rare and a number of them are kept in museums, says Newsflare.

And an albino two-headed turtle is even rarer.

Ausanee added: "The turtle is two-months-old now and he is still strong.

"We feed him every day and he eats it all.

"I think he will live for a long time and bring a lot of good luck to whoever has him."