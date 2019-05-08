Multiple people were shot at STEM School Highlands Ranch on Tuesday afternoon just before 2pm local time.All of the victims were at least 15 years old.The sheriff's office has confirmed on Twitter that an 18-year-old male injured in the shooting has died.Douglas County Sheriff Anthony Spurlock told a press conference that the attackers, who the authorities have so far refused to identify, targeted students in two different locations after they went "deep inside the school."The suspects are in custody.One of them is a juvenile; both are students. There is no longer believed to be a third suspect, according to Douglas County Undersherriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth. A lockout of all Douglas County schools has been lifted, but after-school activities have been canceled for the entire district.Administrators called police after shots were fired in the middle school, andThe suspects were not injured in the altercation.Investigators from both the FBI and the ATF arrived at the scene.Multiple air ambulance helicopters were spotted landing on the school grounds.