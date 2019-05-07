© Xinhua/Ivo Cagalj



Did you know that snow is actually falling in Croatia? May can be a spring month as much as it likes, the tiny white bits of frost can still manage to reach the soil from white clouds. Although not very usual, small outbursts of winter weather can still happen in Central Europe during this time of the year. One such situation has happened last week. Just when people began to experiment with short sleeves in Croatia, a drop in temperature led to winter coats being retaken from the closets.You didn't have to travel in the highlands of Lika to enjoy the frozen layer. If being in Capital, all you had to do is make a short climb to Medvednica Mountain. Our photo reporter Marko Todorov did precisely that, leading to the footage you can view below: