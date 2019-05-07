© USGS



Quake strikes eastern edge of mountainous countryA 7.2 magnitude earthquake has struck near Papua New Guinea, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) has said.The quake struck 33km north west of the town of Bulolo in the early hours of Tuesday morning.The epicentre of the strong quake was 127 km (79 miles) below the surface, the USGS said, in a region at the eastern edge of the mountainous country.There were no immediate reports of damage.There are currently no tsunami warnings in the region, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.