The US is running an unprecedented campaign to oust legitimate Venezuelan authorities, the Russian Foreign Minister said. He noted it's typical of Washington to tell nations they are waging war against that US intentions are good.Sergey Lavrov said, during a media conference with his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza in Moscow. He explained that the "unprecedented Washington-led campaign to oust the legitimate government" is "in rude violation of the international law."Lavrov's appeal to the US and their allies in respect of Caracas comes ahead of his meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Finland on Monday, at which they are expected to discuss the situation in Venezuela and other hotspots of the world.He noted that, despite disagreements on Syria, Afghanistan, North Korea and other flashpoints, Moscow and Washington hold consultations on these issues on a very professional level. "I hope that common sense will prevail," Lavrov said.