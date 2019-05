© RTL Mobile Reporter / Patricia Wennmacher

Pretty impressive snowfall in Fëschbech bei Klierf, Luxembourg this morning, May 5th! Video: Mike Weiler / Meteo Boulaide pic.twitter.com/aJMRozBpkj — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) May 5, 2019



As predicted, some places did indeed see snow on Friday night/Saturday morning.We already have our first snow photo, sent to us from Lieler.Gritting vehicles have already preparing the motorways since early on Saturday morning.Many people have already changed over their tyres from winter to summer ones, so be careful if you're travelling by car: especially around Oeslinger hills.