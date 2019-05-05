Panicked passengers rushed to evacuate a burning Aeroflot plane at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after the Sukhoi Superjet-100 made a mind-blowing, fiery crash-landing at a second attempt. At least 5 people were injured.Footage shared on Twitter appeared to show a dense cloud of black smoke pouring out of flight SU1492 parked on the runway as dozens of ambulances were dispatched to the scene. All 78 passengers were evacuated from the burning wreck, and five have been reported injured.Fire crews rushed to the scene, along with dozens of ambulances.The commuter aircraft had made several flights earlier on Sunday, and was heading to Murmansk before its terrifying emergency landing.