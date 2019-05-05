Society's Child
UPDATE: At least 5 injured as Superjet-100 crash-lands, catches fire at major Moscow airport - reports
RT
Sun, 05 May 2019 16:40 UTC
Footage shared on Twitter appeared to show a dense cloud of black smoke pouring out of flight SU1492 parked on the runway as dozens of ambulances were dispatched to the scene. All 78 passengers were evacuated from the burning wreck, and five have been reported injured.
Fire crews rushed to the scene, along with dozens of ambulances. All 78 passengers were evacuated from the burning plane, and at least 10 injuries have been reported.
The commuter aircraft had made several flights earlier on Sunday, and was heading to Murmansk before its terrifying emergency landing.
Comment: Update from RT:
Only 37 people on board the passenger jet that caught fire during landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport have survived the incident, the Russian Investigative Committee has said.
"According to the updated data that the investigators have obtained, 37 people [out of 78 on board] have survived," the Investigative Committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, told journalists.
The Aeroflot flight SU 1492, en route from Moscow to the Russian northern city of Murmansk, had to turn back to Sheremetyevo after reporting an emergency on board less than half an hour after takeoff.
There is no end to education. It is not that you read a book, pass an examination, and finish with education. The whole of life, from the moment you are born to the moment you die, is a process of learning.
boeing protecting it's turf?
Over 80% of US corn is GE/GM so they can just add a genetic something from rice and grow corn in mud, no? I'm sorry for bad weather for real...
Hell, they (and the US) BRAGGED about how their act of war / 'Stuxnet' virus shut down Iran's nuclear program*, (while concurrently saying that...
We'll probably see a statistically significant uptick in life expectancies.... ;) R.C.
I wonder if you went and only laughed a lot (at the wrong times) would that get you thrown out? Or Tased? As in 'Don't tase me Bro' re Gore?...
In the US, there's probably some regulation that requires - NO exceptions! - everyone to stay buckled in until the plane stops moving, which, if complied with in this crash - as would be likely for AmeriKant's 'cowed'*-sheeple - there would have been a lot of deaths rather than ten injuries.
Kudos to the pilot . . . unless he failed to do a preflight inspection that would have prevented this.
R.C.