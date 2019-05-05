Flooding along the Mississippi river could persist through the end of the month and even into June as relentless rains continue to saturate the Midwest, forecasters say.said Patrick Burke a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.The problem is that heavy snows over the winter melted, drenching the ground and filling the rivers with runoff. Then there's usually a lull during which the soils can dry out before the spring rains begin.Not this year.In Rock Island, Illinois, the Mississippi set a record level of 22.7 feet, breaking the record set on July 9, 1993, during the Great Flood of 1993."It's going to start picking up. We are monitoring a pretty good-sized storm system that's going to come along between Tuesday and Thursday. Where the bull's eye hits is going to impact where there's flooding," Burke said.Currently, the National Weather Service forecasts the heaviest swath of rain, as much as three inches, around Kansas City. However, one to two inches of rain could fall as far north as southern Minnesota, he said."We can expect to see additional rises even if the rivers start to fall earlier in the week," Burke said.It won't take much rain to affect the rivers because the soils remain so saturated, Loveland said. "If you get even less than an inch of rain it goes into the river."Even if things dry out, river flows will continue to be high through May and into June, Loveland said. But it could also persist for another month beyond."The wildcard is really the rain in the forecast. If it remains cool and wet, we could have high flows through the end of June. It just really depends on what the spring rains bring," he said.The ongoing flooding takes a toll because many of the temporary structures put up to hold back the waters aren't designed to last for months on end."The longer you have the river at these high levels, the more these structures are tested," Loveland said.To the west, the Missouri River is also a concern, said meteorologist Sarah Atkins with the National Weather Service's Kansas City office."We'll start to see multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms starting Sunday night pretty much through Thursday over a lot of Missouri, a good chunk of Kansas, into Nebraska, Iowa and much of Illinois as well," she said.The Missouri River has mostly experienced minor flooding thus far and is expected to stay at around those levels. However with the potential for between two and four more inches of rain hitting the saturated ground, she cautioned residents to be careful."If there are barricades, turn around, don' go through. If you see a flooded roadway, turn around. It's simply not worth it," she said.