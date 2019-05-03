snow
© Baiba Dālberga
On the morning of May 3, snowfall was recorded in the Vidzeme cultural region, northeastern Latvia.

In Rūjiena, close to the border between Latvia and Estonia, there was even a small snow cover, but snow was also reported in the towns of Cēsis and Sigulda as well as the villages of Naukšēni, Grundzāle and Lizums.

But the worst cold is yet to come, with temperatures set to fall 0..-4C across Latvia except for the coastal and southern regions of the country. Sunday morning is to be a bit warmer but freezing temperatures are also expected in parts of the country.



Daytime temperatures over the weekend are to range from +8..+13C.

Temperatures are to gradually return to halfway normal starting Wednesday, with daytime temperatures reaching +20C starting Thursday.

As warmer weather is to return, more rain is expected.