On the morning of May 3, snowfall was recorded in the Vidzeme cultural region, northeastern Latvia.except for the coastal and southern regions of the country. Sunday morning is to be a bit warmer butDaytime temperatures over the weekend are to range from +8..+13C.Temperatures are to gradually return to halfway normal starting Wednesday, with daytime temperatures reaching +20C starting Thursday.As warmer weather is to return, more rain is expected.