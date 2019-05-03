© SP Vaid

Fresh snowfall in parts of the Valley including the tourist resorts in north and central Kashmir brought down the temperature by several notches.The meteorological (MeT department in Srinagar said there will be fairly widespread rain in Kashmir parts for the next two days, "The weather system suggests that the skies will clear up on the eve of Ramzan," a senior MeT official said.while rain lashed other parts of Kashmir valley, resulting in considerable dip in maximum temperature.A Met department spokesperson said fairly widespread rain and thundershowers would occur in Kashmir valley during the next 48 hours under the influence of a Western Disturbance (WD), which is active in the region.Much to the surprise to the people, Gurez, which is surrounded by Pakistan administered Kashmir from three sides, received light to moderate snow since Wednesday afternoon, resulting in dip in the maximum temperature, which settled several degrees below normal.The weather is very chilly and people are again using 'Bukhari' (heaters fueled by wood) to keep themselves warm," Mohammad Younis, a resident from Gurez, said over the phone.The road to the border town was reopened last month after remaining closed for about four months due to accumulation of several feet of snow. Much to the delight of tourists,Incessant rains lashed other parts of Kashmir valley, including summer capital, Srinagar.Many mainstream parties have urged the state administration to compensate the farmers.