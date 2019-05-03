A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck north of the Solomon Islands in the southwest Pacific Ocean on Friday, the United States Geological Survey reported.The quake hit at 6:45 p.m. local time at a depth of 10 kilometers, roughly 145 km north-northeast of Buala, a small town on the southeast coast of Santa Isabel Island, the longest island in the Solomon Islands.There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.The Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii reported there is no tsunami threat.