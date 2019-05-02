© YouTube/The World (screen capture)



Five people have died after a deadly dust storm hit southern Iraq.More than 60 people were also injured after the storm swept through several cities on Monday.A video filmed in Najaf, where local media reported one person had died, shows a huge sand-coloured cloud slowly descending on the city.Photos and video footage shared on social media show extensive damage to buildings and cars crushed by the storm.Victims are said to have suffered from injuries including suffocation and wounds caused by falling debris.The storm is thought to have hit Baghdad, Diyala, Babil and Anbar before reaching its deadliest intensity as it swept through Karbala and Najaf.Iraq is one of the Middle East countries worst affected by dust and sand storms.Dozens of people were also killed when floods and heavy rain swept across four countries, including Iraq, last month.