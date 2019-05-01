Kenneth Eppler, spokesman for the Bryan County Emergency Management, confirmed the death of 58-year-old Debby Boyd Tuesday in Bokchito, Oklahoma.
Eppler told weather.com her husband, Allen Boyd, was also injured when the storm tore through the town in Bryan County, about 150 miles southwest of Oklahoma City. He is hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.
In east Tulsa, the body of a 55-year-old man was recovered from a vehicle that was found submerged in about 15 to 20 feet of water in a flooded creek, Andrew Little, public information officer for the Tulsa Fire Department, told KJRH on Wednesday. The identity of the man has not been released pending family notification.
The spate of storms damaged buildings, downed trees and power lines in Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas.
Here's a rundown of the impacts in each state.
Missouri
The Newton County, Missouri, emergency management office confirmed that they had received reports of damage from a tornado in Wheaton, Missouri, about 67 miles southwest of Springfield.
Photos on social media appear to confirm those reports, with severe damage seen in at least one structure in Wheaton.
Brandon VanDalsem, who took the photos, said in the post that "no one was home," but that report has not been independently confirmed.
In western Missouri, a a possible tornado damaged at least a dozen homes in Ozark, about 20 miles south of Springfield.
Ozark Police Chief Tim Clothier said at least three injuries were reported.
Other suspected tornadoes were reported in the towns of Rocky Comfort, Miller and Stella in southern Missouri.
More than 27,000 homes and businesses were without power Wednesday afternoon in Texas, Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, according to poweroutage.us.
Arkansas
Barbara Hagar, a spokeswoman for the Arkansas' emergency management agency, told the Associated Press a likely tornado near the northern Arkansas town of Bergman downed trees and power lines and tore the roof off one home and damaged several others.
Damage to buildings and downed power lines were also reported in Boone County, Arkansas.
BERGMAN TORNADO: Incredible twister spotted in northern Arkansas tonight 🌪📹: Kasen Mullins #arwx #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/BQGO8QTszD— Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) May 1, 2019
Oklahoma
Several buildings were damaged by a reported tornado in Rogers County, Oklahoma, north of Tulsa. Emergency Management Director Scotty Stokes told weather.com that at least four buildings and several barns and outbuildings had been damaged.
Kiamachi Electric said a possible tornado knocked out power to thousands near Tulsa.
Meanwhile, two injuries were reported in Bryan County, in southern Oklahoma, where a reported tornado caused structural damage to several homes.
Damage in Haileyville from suspected tornado. #okwx pic.twitter.com/D6ZCb3S9sQ— Derrick James (@dljames0001) May 1, 2019
Texas
In Texas, a reported tornado caused tree and roof damage in the Red River community of Charlie, home to 70 residents and located about 17 miles northeast of Wichita Falls, the AP reported.
Images of the tornado that occurred northeast of Wichita Falls, Texas on 4/30/19. #txwx pic.twitter.com/8ejkgOZtFW— Brandon Ivey (@BrandonIveyWX) May 1, 2019
One farmer reportedly lost some 300 peach trees to the storm.
Kansas
A suspected tornado damaged a church in the town of Paola, about 40 miles southwest of Kansas City, the Kansas City Star reported.
Trinity Lutheran Church sustained damage to its roof, a flagpole and headstones in the church's cemetery, which were toppled by the storm.
Continuing Threat
The severe weather continues Wednesday. Scattered strong to severe storms are possible from parts of Texas into the Ohio Valley, with large hail and damaging winds being the primary threats. An isolated tornado is also possible.