© Screenshot / Juan Guaido / Twitter
Juan Guaido
Self-declared Venezuelan 'interim president' Juan Guaido has called for a military uprising in a video shot at a Caracas airbase, accompanied by a number of soldiers and detained activist Leopoldo Lopez.
The moment has come to "start the end of the usurpation," Guaido said in the video, flanked by heavily-armed soldiers and an armored vehicle. According to him, the speech was made at the Generalissimo Francisco de Miranda Air Base in Caracas, commonly known as 'La Carlota'.
Guaido was filmed standing next to opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez who was arrested in 2014 and held under house arrest after he was found guilty of "inciting violence" during the anti-government riots. Lopez wrote on Twitter that he was "released by the military" on Tuesday under the orders of Guaido.
The three-minute video was shot ahead of a planned anti-government rally that day, in which Guaido said that the soldiers deployed to the streets would be acting to "protect Venezuela's constitution."
Guaido had earlier claimed on Twitter that he was meeting with "the key military units" of the Venezuelan army as "the beginning of the final phase of Operation Freedom."
The army "had taken the right decision" to move out against President Nicolas Maduro, he wrote. He also called on Venezuelans to go out on the streets and help to "mobilize" the army against the government.
Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, meanwhile, blasted Guaido's move as "a coup with the aims to flood the country with violence."
The army "stands firm in defense of the National Constitution and the legitimate authorities," he said, adding that the military units all across Venezuela are staying at their bases and remain loyal to their commanders.
Around 50 countries globally, including the US, have recognized Guaido's 'interim presidency'. He has argued that Maduro's 2018 re-election was illegitimate, and in recent weeks has stepped up pressure on Maduro to step down. In response, Maduro's government has stripped Guaido of his parliamentary immunity and barred him from leaving the country.
Bolivian President Evo Morales decried the "coup", writing on Twitter: "We strongly condemn the coup attempt in #Venezuela, by the right wing that is submissive to foreign interests." President Maduro retweeted the note of support on Tuesday morning.
President Morales added: "The United States with its interference and promoting coups seeks to provoke violence and death in #Venezuela, it does not care about human losses, only its interests. We must be vigilant and united so that the coup plotters never return to our region."
Comment:
Things are moving fast in Venezuela. Why the panic?
Analyists believe Guaido openly called for a coup because he is losing momentum, detecting 'a hint of desperation'
:
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido resorted to calls for a military uprising after his plot to bring about a 'color revolution' lost steam and failed to achieve regime change, political analyst Chris Bambery told RT.
Guaido's recent moves show that he has "let the dynamic slip" and "lost momentum" since he challenged Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro as a self-declared interim president in January, Bambery said. They also indicate that the opposition chief's "popular mobilization has come and gone," he added.
The analyst believes that a coup to oust Maduro was the scenario preferred by Guaido's backers in the US who tried to sow dissent within the army.
There a hint of desperation [in Juan Guaido's actions]. His attempt to stage a color-coded revolution has not succeeded, so he's reduced to trying to instigate a military coup.
John Bolton was quick off the mark to endorse
Guaido's latest move:
US National Security Advisor John Bolton called on Venezuela's military to side with Washington protégé Juan Guaido, after the opposition leader declared a military coup in Caracas on Tuesday.
Bolton, one of the leading US figures in the operation to topple the Venezuelan government, called on Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino to side with Guaido, claiming this would protect Venezuela's constitution.
Padrino earlier rejected Guaido as a traitor and said on Twitter that the national armed forces (FANB) were loyal to the legitimate President Nicolas Maduro.
The Venezuelan military is a wild card, but so far most of the key personnel still seem to loyal to Maduro
:
Maduro, who is considered an 'usurper' by his challenger, said that he had spoken to all senior military officers of the country's armed forces, who assured him of their "total loyalty to the constitution and to the homeland." He called on his supporters to mobilize in the face of the latest attempt by Guaido to seize power in Caracas.
The opposition leader has been struggling to win over the troops for months since declaring himself 'interim president' in January.
The Venezuelan government called the uniform-clad men "a small group of traitors" and promised to deal with the "attempted military coup." The defense minister dismissed the defectors.
This view was echoed
by the Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino:
Venezuela's defense forces stand behind President Nicolas Maduro, Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino has said, after opposition leader Juan Guaido claimed he had military backing in his attempt to oust the country's chief.
Writing on Twitter in reference to a video Guaido posted on his own feed, flanked by men in military uniform Padrino said:
He added that the defense force "reject this coup movement that aims to fill the country with violence" and stated the "pseudo political leaders" fronting "this subversive movement have used troops and police with weapons of war on a public road in the city to create anxiety and terror", calling them "cowards".
He finished with a rousing "Always loyal, Traitors never!"
Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez tweeted that Venezuela's government was confronting a small group of "military traitors" seeking to promote a coup.
On the ground though, there have been skirmishes
between factions in the army and the pro-Maduro Colectivos:
Videos appearing to show clashes between rival groups of the Venezuelan National Guard in Caracas have emerged online. One stand-off saw a group of soldiers arrest the other at gunpoint, while gunfire can be heard in another clip.
Footage filmed from several angles shows one of the groups blocking a road with armored vehicles and stopping rival soldiers from advancing. The first group then forces the soldiers to disembark from their vehicles and detains them at gunpoint.
It was not immediately clear whether the group that gained the upper hand supported the legitimate government of Nicolas Maduro or the self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido. Soldiers who defected to Guaido were earlier spotted donning blue armbands. However, given the low quality of the videos, it's hard to tell whether any soldiers wore such markings.
A separate video taken near La Carlota air force base, where civilians and defected soldiers backing Guaido have gathered to support the coup attempt, captured the moment when live ammunition rounds were fired in the background as people fled. Taken from a distance, the scene is quite chaotic and it's not clear who is firing the rounds.
© Google Earth/BBC
The violence is fanning out into local neighborhoods
with tear gas being fired near the La Carlota Air Base in Caracas :
A group of Venezuelan soldiers seized part of a Caracas neighborhood in support of a right-wing coup, the country's vice president said after the opposition's self-proclaimed 'interim president' declared a military uprising.
Vice President Jorge Rodriguez said on Twitter that "a small group of traitor troops" have positioned themselves in the Altamira neighborhood "to promote a coup" against the government. He said the government was acting to counter them and called on people to stay vigilant in the face of this new development.
Altamira neighborhood is located not far from the La Carlota Air Base, close to where Guaido apparently shot the video.
Comment: Things are moving fast in Venezuela. Why the panic?
Analyists believe Guaido openly called for a coup because he is losing momentum, detecting 'a hint of desperation': John Bolton was quick off the mark to endorse Guaido's latest move: The Venezuelan military is a wild card, but so far most of the key personnel still seem to loyal to Maduro: This view was echoed by the Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino: On the ground though, there have been skirmishes between factions in the army and the pro-Maduro Colectivos: The violence is fanning out into local neighborhoods with tear gas being fired near the La Carlota Air Base in Caracas :