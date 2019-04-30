Seven people have been shot, one of them fatally, near Perkins Square Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland, police say.A gunman opened fire indiscriminately at a crowd of peoplePolice have confirmed that one of the seven victims has died. Another possible victim, a man with a leg injury, was hospitalized, according to the Baltimore Sun.The shooting took place near two cookouts located on opposite sides of the street, the police reported. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison confirmed that the gunman opened fire once he approached one of the cookouts.The body of the slain victim was recovered about a block behind the church, according to Acting Mayor Jack Young. The shooting was not connected with the church itself, he stressed.Shell casings were reportedly found at two different locations at the scene. Harrison said it appears that someone on the scene returned fire in an apparent bid to stop the attacker.Police said the suspect, who is still at large, is an unidentified black man, Baltimore Sun correspondent Phil Davis tweeted from the scene.The shooting comes just a day after a gunman stormed in synagogue in Poway, not far from San Diego, California, in an apparent anti-Semitic attack. The name of the