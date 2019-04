© Caroline Power Photography

© Caroline Power Photography



A shocking "blanket of plastic" discovered off the coast of an idyllic Caribbean island stretches nearly 5 miles long and is choking wildlifeAn underwater photographer recently stumbled across a scene that shocked and "devastated" her - a blanket of plastic waste several miles wide floating off the coast of her previously pristine island home.She discovered the "Great Caribbean Garbage Patch" about 15 miles from the tiny 12-mile-long island of Roatan, which has often been described as resembling "paradise.""We were on a dive trip to a set of islands that don't quite break the ocean surface," photographer Caroline Power told The Telegraph. "They are one of the most pristine dive sites in this part of the Caribbean."said Power, who's dedicated her career to increasing awareness of the "plastic problem.""Everywhere we looked, plastic bags of all shapes and sizes: chip bags, ziplocks, grocery, trash, snack bags, other packaging. Some were whole and the rest were just pieces.""There was also a seemingly infinite number of plastic forks, spoons, drink bottles, and plates. There were broken soccer balls, toothbrushes, a tv, and so many shoes and flip flops," she said.The garbage probably came from the Motagua Riverin Guatemala, washing into the sea during heavy rains, according to the Blue Planet Society, a non-profit working to end exploitation of the ocean.The organization called the images "unbelievable:""There is a lack of infrastructure and education, so many people either burn trash or throw it into rivers," Power said."This is a developed nation (first world) problem as well," she added, pointing out that sending plastic to a landfill is not much more sophisticated."We need to improve waste management, environmental education and recycling facilities on a global scale."Powers is asking anyone who wants to help to donate to the Roatan Marine Park, a non-profit working to protect Roatan's fragile coral reefs.