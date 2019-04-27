© Getty Images

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to add 1.5 million ounces, or 46.7 tons, of gold to its growing stockpile which has reached record levels as the country appears to have joined the global anti-dollar push.The move reflects the current trend among global regulators. According to latest report from the World Gold Council (WGC), the central banks across the world acquired 651.5 metric tons of gold in 2018. The unseen year-over-year surge of 74 percent made the figure the highest annual total on record.Many countries have been stockpiling bullion in an attempt to diversify their foreign reserves away from the US dollar due to multiple geopolitical conflicts, trade wars, and sanctions applied by Washington to participants of global markets under various pretexts."There seems to be some form of pattern, not just the RBI, that central banks tend to increase gold reserves when the global macroeconomic environment is uncertain," Howie Lee, an economist at Singapore-based OCBC Bank told Bloomberg."It's no coincidence that one of the biggest buyers of gold in recent months was China, which is in the midst of trade tensions with the US and may have been seeking to diversify its trillions of dollar reserves."