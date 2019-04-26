Society's Child
4 dead as runaway semi plows into traffic jam on Denver interstate; driver faces homicide charges
USA Today
Fri, 26 Apr 2019 20:42 UTC
The driver of a runaway semi-tractor trailer has been arrested on charges of multiple vehicle homicide after his truck slammed at high speed into a line of stopped cars on I-70 west of Denver, killing at least four people, police said Friday.
Police said it took hours to determine how many people died in Thursday's mangled, fiery pileup of 24 car and four semis. Lakewood police agent Ty Countryman said least six people were hospitalized.
The crash occurred on the eastbound lanes of Interstate-70 around 4:30 p.m. in the city of Lakewood, which west of Denver. The highway is expected to remain closed until Saturday.
Countryman said there was no evidence that the suspect driver had been using drugs or alcohol. He said investigators were also trying to determine if brake failure or mechanical problems kept the truck from stopping.
Countryman noted, however, that the driver could still be convicted of vehicular homicide if witnesses and cameras suggest he did not heed posted warnings to slow down as the highway makes a 6 percent descent into Denver.
Fires and explosions erupted as the white, flat-bed truck roared up the right shoulder at high speed and plowed into the traffic jam caused by an earlier accident farther up I-70. Countryman described the scene as one of "true carnage."
Josh McCutchen, a YouTube/Burger Planet vlogger, was streaming live video from his van when the semi sweeps past him at high speed on the shoulder.
"Oh my god," he shouts. "We almost ......died!"
Brian Dickey told Denver ABC affiliate KMGH that the back of his truck lifted up and shoved him forward, slamming his car into other vehicles.
"When I came to a stop I look in my rearview mirror and all I saw was a bunch of flames," he said. "And I jumped out of the vehicle as fast as I could. There was so much fire at the time that I couldn't even really approach any of the other vehicles to see if there was any other survivors or what."
The raging fire sent temperatures on the surface of the highway soaring above 2,500 degrees, melting aluminum and turning pavement into rubble, said Josh Laipply, chief engineer of the Colorado Department of Transportation.
"I think we lose sight that vehicles are deadly weapons, and we need to be more careful when we are driving," Laipply said, according to the Denver Post.
Comment: The Denver Post updates: