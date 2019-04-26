© AFP / Sergei Supinsky

Ukraine's parliament has passed a law requiring the use of the Ukrainian language in almost all aspects of public life. While the move aims to solidify national identity, it could disenfranchise the country's Russian speakers.Outgoing President Petro Poroshenko was a champion of the law, describing it as "one more important step on the path to our independence." Poroshenko is expected to sign off on the law before his successor, comedian Volodymyr Zelensky takes office.Although the recent election brought a change of leader, the makeup of the Rada (Ukrainian parliament) remains unchanged.While the law was greeted with cheers and flag-waving in parliament,In February 2017, Poroshenko's government banned the commercial importation of books from Russia, which had until then accounted for up to 60 percent of books sold in Ukraine. Two separate bills later that year enforced the use of the Ukrainian language in education and television.Russians have not been the only victims of the Poroshenko government's forced Ukrainization. The country also has Romanian, Polish, and Hungarian-speaking minorities, who were affected by a law last year banning the teaching of these languages beyond the primary school level.Nor is Moscow the only foreign observer angered by the law. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights wrote last year that the then-draft legislation raised "serious concerns" with regard to "international human rights standards."Ukrainian authorities have imposed a strict blockade on these regions, preventing cash and goods flowing into the area. As such, residents are frequently forced to go east into Russia to purchase basic household goods and medical treatment.