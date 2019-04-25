© Bob Bowles

Spring River Safety Tips

Bob Bowles took this beautiful photograph Monday at Suey Creek Road about five miles east of Nipomo.Looking at Bowles' photo, I was astonished by its mother-of-pearl-like iridescence; it was almost like looking at the inside of an abalone shell.I would classify this phenomenon as a circumhorizontal arc or sometimes referred to as a fire rainbow, even though they have nothing to do with fires.On the day of the photo, a weak cold front moved southward along the California coastline and produced gentle southerly winds and more importantly increasing mid- to high-level clouds.One of the most common types of clouds that develop at high altitudes is cirrus. These clouds are frequently blown about into feathery strands called "mare's tails." On a side note, mare's tails can sometimes be an indicator of future rains. Later that night into Tuesday morning, rain showers were reported throughout the Central Coast.Caused by diffraction or the bending of the light waves through the ice crystals in cirrus clouds, a spectrum of colors produces circumhorizontal arcs much like the way that light passes through a prism.The ice crystals often descend slowly, and these rainbows of colors can persist for hours. The colors can be brilliant, much like the feathers on a hummingbird.Like observing the brilliant blues-greens and magenta flashes of Anna's Hummingbird, you need to be at the correct angle to see the brightest colors.Other phenomena that are related are iridescent clouds that are also called rainbow clouds. Those iridescent clouds can form when updrafts in cumulus clouds lift and cool the air mass causing water droplets to condense, which can also act as prisms.With the exceptional California snowpack melting as temperatures rise, rivers and streams are full of dangerously cold and swift moving water this spring. PG&E encourages water enthusiasts to take extra precautions when in or near waterways, especially around hydroelectric facilities and dams, where water flows can change rapidly. Anglers are also encouraged to take precautions as trout season opens April 27 for most California rivers.California's snowpack measured 175 percent of normal in early April, ensuring cold runoff well into summer. "Public safety is our highest priority. We encourage everyone recreating in or near water to know at all times how they can quickly get out or away. Put safety first, especially while outdoors," said Debbie Powell, PG&E's vice president of power generation.