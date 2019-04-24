sri lanka christian
The Washington Post is under fire for printing a story with a contentious headline, implying that anger over the recent spate of bombings in Sri Lanka is unique to the "far right."

Titled "Christianity under attack? Sri Lanka church bombings stoke far-right anger in the West," the piece drew outrage online far and wide for its recklessly phrased headline.






In its story, the Post cites right-wing leaders and activists across the US and Europe - such as Marine Le Pen, leader of France's National Rally party - who view the bombings in Sri Lanka as part of a greater attack on Christianity.

While the Post does acknowledge that "Christian minorities are targeted around the world," some took the piece itself to be a religious slight.

"If you [need] any further proof that the Washington Post is anti-Christian, check out this asinine headline," one user said on Twitter.



A wave of terrorist bombings in Sri Lanka killed over 300 people on Easter Sunday. Forty suspects have been taken into custody so far, and Sri Lankan authorities believe a religious extremist group known as National Thowfeek Jamaath coordinated the attacks. The Islamic State group took credit for the bombings, but provided no evidence to support its involvement.