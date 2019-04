© Bulatlat



Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to declare war with Canada amid a long-standing diplomatic dispute between the two nations over"I want a boat prepared. I'll give a warning to Canada maybe next week that they better pull that thing out or I will set sail [there]," Duterte said, railing against the North American nation, following a briefing to discuss a 6.1-magnitude earthquake that struck Luzon on Monday.he added, alleging that Canada was treating his country like a "dumpsite."under the presidency of Benigno Aquino III, by the private company Chronic Plastics Inc whoGarbage from at least 26 of the containers has since been buried in a Philippines landfill."I will advise Canada that your garbage is on the way, prepare a grand reception, eat it if you want to," Duterte continued.Manila has reportedlywith Canada ever since the shipments were made, but to no avail."We also discussed the garbage issue which has been a long-standing irritant and I committed to [Duterte] as I am happy to commit to you all now thatCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during his