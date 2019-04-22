© Government of Chaco



A storm and torrential rain in northern Argentina caused major flooding in the province of Chaco from 20 April, 2019.The country's national news agency Télam reported that 2 people died after they were electrocuted when power cables fell into flood water in the city of Las Breñas in Chaco Province.Among the worst hit areas was Corzuela in Chaco Province,Governor of the province, Domingo Peppo, said via Social Media that the village of Mesón de Fierro, around 50km south of Corzuela, recorded 380mm.Around 1,800 people have evacuated their homes in Chaco Province. According to the provincial government around 12 locations of the province were also severe affected, including several parts of Resistencia, Barranqueras, General Pinedo, Charata, Las Breñas, and Saenz Peña.Governor Domingo Peppo said via Social Media that basic necessities are being delivered for the victims, such as non-perishable foods, mattresses, blankets, water and cleaning kits.Télam said that there were no reports of fatalities or evacuations.