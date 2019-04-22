Earth Changes
Landslide caused by heavy rainfall kills 17 in southwestern Colombia
Reuters
Sun, 21 Apr 2019 09:30 UTC
The landslide, which was caused by heavy rains, occurred early on Sunday in a rural area of Rosas municipality, the agency said in a statement.
On Sunday evening an agency spokesman said the death toll had risen from the initial figure of 14.
Five people were hospitalized and eight houses were destroyed. A portion of the Pan-American Highway was also blocked by the landslide.
President Ivan Duque will visit the area on Sunday evening with the housing and transport ministers to meet with relief officials, his office said in a statement.
Landslides are common in mountainous Colombia, especially during rainy season and in areas where precarious informal housing and narrow roadways are constructed on deforested Andean hillsides.
- Legal analysts have completed their official count of how many pages are in the Mueller report
- CNN blames ratings slump on lack of news stories they like reporting on
- Man rushed to hospital after hearing slightly differing viewpoint
- 'Every copy of The Spectator should be incinerated. Except the ones my name appears in': An interview with Titania McGrath
- Free world stands in solidarity with arrested journalist who exposed Russian war crimes
- Pastor to weed out heathens this Sunday!
- Hate speech redefined as 'speech we do not like'
- No kidding: Scientists determine that cats DO know their own name, they just generally choose to ignore us
- In speech to Gungans, Ocasio-Cortez suddenly shifts to speaking like Jar Jar Binks
- Russian couple accidentally throw out bag of money, leading to world's worst smelling scavenger hunt
- 'You deserve it': Spoon bender & 'Remainer' Uri Geller claims he "telepathically" burst pipes in House of Commons
- A Russiagate requiem
- TSA prevents act of terror at San Antonio airport
- Russiagate in 3 minutes
- Americans return to believing all politicians, reporters, websites, now that April Fools Day is over
- Real news story published by CNN on April Fools Day!
- Leaked Mueller report proves Barr lied; collusion theorists vindicated
- Lost in translation: CIA ad seeking Russian speakers mocked for bad grammar
- Resolution introduced by Democrats to impeach Trump
- May the force be with you! Star Wars tune played during Russian mayor's inauguration
"It is well enough that people of the nation do not understand our banking and money system; for if they did, I believe there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning."
winnie the pooh is shocked and a little miffed. Not real honey?
I sometimes wonder if it wasn't George Orwell who wrote the last will of our western civilization. The Ministry of Peace concerns itself with war,...
Intelligent life should be out there in the Universe, so why haven't we found any evidence for it? Maybe because every time you do, you call it...
It¨s also Another side of encounter to if the other civilisation is 100000 or more in advance of us maybe they can not communicate with us, for...
News agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) was shown Sri Lankan police documents that claim “ A foreign intelligence agency has reported that the NTJ...