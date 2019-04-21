Mount Agung on Indonesia's resort island of Bali has erupted again,an official said.The eruption comes as Australians flock to the island for school holidays but flights have not been impacted with Denpasar airport still operational.The active volcano erupted at 3.21am on Sunday and the thick ash column was blown to the southwest, causing a drizzle of volcanic ash in Karangasem, Bangli and Klunglung districts, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for the national disaster mitigation agency, said.There were no immediate reports of casualties but the volcano's status remains on alert or level three of four possible levels and authorities continue to impose a four-kilometre exclusion zone.On Sunday afternoon an AirAsia spokesman said Bali airport was still operational and there were no disruptions to its services at this stage.A Jetstar spokeswoman said they were monitoring the situation but all alerts had been lifted and it was 'business as usual'.Two other volcanoes popular with tourists on the island of Java also continue to erupt.Mount Bromo in East Java and Mount Merapi in Yogyakarta remain on standby, with exclusion zones also in place."This a normal situation of an active volcano and there is no need for the public to panic, as long as they remain outside the danger zone. Don't try to get closer to the crater to document the volcanic activity in the crater," Nugroho said.Foreign climbers have tried to ignore the danger zone status and attempted to climb Mount Agung, causing rescuers to scour the mountain in a bid to evacuate them.with DPA