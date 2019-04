© REUTERS / Ki Price

The controversy over Julian Assange's arrest in London seems to have spilled over into the European Parliament this week. Martin Sonneborn, a long-time contributor to Spiegel and ZDF, used his time to tell "a couple of words to the Brits who are likely to remain in the EU until Halloween."Sonneborn also reminded the parliament that earlier this week it approved a bill protecting whistleblowers from being exposed to various forms of persecution, adding "it is now against the EU law to blow such people away."Further into his emotional speech, Sonneborn recalled a renowned 2007 video showing a US helicopter crew gunning down a dozen civilians, including Reuters' staff, and then laughing at the dead.Assange, who was behind the release of the video in 2010, now risks being handed over to "those who deny or conceal it."The footage, released by WikiLeaks and known as 'Collateral Murder', quickly went viral, sparking outrage across the globe.WARNING! The video below contains images that you may find disturbing.Assange "is a whistleblower who needs international protection, not criminalization," Heike Hansel, Germany's Left Party MP told RT. "We say that he delivered the truth to the public about US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan, and therefore he should be awarded, not [persecuted]."