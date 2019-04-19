Puppet Masters
German MEP blasts UK over Assange, calls for the hardest Brexit divorce possible if he is extradited to US
RT
Fri, 19 Apr 2019 17:47 UTC
The controversy over Julian Assange's arrest in London seems to have spilled over into the European Parliament this week. Martin Sonneborn, a long-time contributor to Spiegel and ZDF, used his time to tell"a couple of words to the Brits who are likely to remain in the EU until Halloween."
If you extradite Assange to the US, may you get your stupid Brexit right now, and may it be as hard as possible!
Sonneborn also reminded the parliament that earlier this week it approved a bill protecting whistleblowers from being exposed to various forms of persecution, adding "it is now against the EU law to blow such people away."
Further into his emotional speech, Sonneborn recalled a renowned 2007 video showing a US helicopter crew gunning down a dozen civilians, including Reuters' staff, and then laughing at the dead.
Assange, who was behind the release of the video in 2010, now risks being handed over to "those who deny or conceal it."The footage, released by WikiLeaks and known as 'Collateral Murder', quickly went viral, sparking outrage across the globe.
WARNING! The video below contains images that you may find disturbing.
Sonneborn wasn't the only lawmaker to speak in defense of Assange, who was forcibly removed from the Ecuadorian embassy last week and brought to London's Belmarsh prison. On Monday, two German MPs and one Spanish MEP held a media conference outside the prison to oppose the detention of the WikiLeaks founder.
Assange "is a whistleblower who needs international protection, not criminalization," Heike Hansel, Germany's Left Party MP told RT. "We say that he delivered the truth to the public about US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan, and therefore he should be awarded, not [persecuted]."
Our science is but a drop, our ignorance a sea. Whatever else be certain, this at least is certain: that the world of our present natural knowledge is enveloped in a larger world of some sort, of whose residual properties we at present can frame no positive idea.
It probably only looks that way after 8 years of Hussein and Trump winning the election .. but its about protecting deep state
useful timing ... looking to justify a hard Irish border
William Barr, on the documents published by Wikileaks (during his Mueller report press conference - 18/04) Under applicable law, publication of...
I'm not even sure it's liberal bias. Political bias in favor of Democrats? It certainly appears so. However, the bias does not so much seem to be...
With the last round of elections just around the corner, the timing could swing the vote even more against porky.