Puppet Masters
US targets Cuba with more sanctions, to restrict tourism - Bolton
RT
Wed, 17 Apr 2019 18:10 UTC
US citizens sending remittances to Cuba will be limited t $1,000 per person per quarter, Bolton said on Wednesday. Non-family travel will be restricted to reduce "veiled tourism" that benefits the Cuban government and military, he added.
"Through the Treasury Department, we will also implement changes to end the use of 'U-turn transactions,' which allow the regime to circumvent sanctions and obtain access to hard currency and the US banking system," Bolton said in a speech to veterans of the failed 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion, when CIA-backed Cuban exiles tried to overthrow Fidel Castro's revolutionary government.
The move comes a day after the White House announced it would stop issuing waivers on implementing the Helms-Burton law, which would penalize anyone in the world who did business with Cuban entities using property seized from US owners following the 1959 Cuban revolution.
"No one will take the fatherland from us, neither by seduction nor by force," Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.
Treasury has not officially announced the new sanctions, but Bolton said five entities will be added to the Cuban blacklist, including the military-owned airline Aerogaviota.
The US cut diplomatic ties with Cuba in 1961, and over the following decades imposed a wide range of sanctions on the island nation, just 90 miles south of Florida. Former president Barack Obama sought to soften the US policy in 2015, leading to the reopening of the US and Cuban embassies and loosening of travel restrictions.
In June 2017, however, Trump rolled back all of Obama's changes, returning to a hard-line policy on Cuba. Additional sanctions were introduced this year, as part of the US effort to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela spearheaded by Bolton and Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida), son of Cuban exiles.
The Trump administration has accused Cuba of "occupying" Venezuela, claiming that the Cuban military was helping Maduro stay in power.
Reader Comments
Comment: Is the US, floundering in their overthrow of Venezuela, now going for Cuba?