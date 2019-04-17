Puppet Masters
'Out traitor, out!' Massive pro-Assange protest erupts into violence in Ecuador's capital
RT
Wed, 17 Apr 2019 10:49 UTC
The massive rally in Quito was held to voice unease over the role Ecuador played in arranging for Julian Assange's arrest last week in London. The situation became more tense when police - wearing heavy riot gear - clashed with protesters, using batons to chase them down the street.
A Ruptly video shows some protesters being beaten and taken to the ground amid the demonstration.
Others were filmed running away as mounted police closed in.
"Out traitor, out! We voted for you so you govern, not for you to sell us to the United States. Despicable traitor!" one protester was heard saying in the video.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- More wag-the-dog means war for America as Trump keeps dancing to Netanyahu's tune
- 'Out traitor, out!' Massive pro-Assange protest erupts into violence in Ecuador's capital
- Trump has vetoed congressional resolution to end US support of Saudi-led war in Yemen
- 'Unlawful & Unrecognized': Twitter explodes as US maps show Golan Heights as part of Israel
- Trump is building up a campaign cash advantage
- Tulsi Gabbard: Trump, 'Saudi Arabia's servant', refused to end support of Yemen war
- Israel strikes Syria with first-time use of an 'S-300-evading' ASM missile
- A woman is being sought after lockouts at Columbine High and other Colorado schools - UPDATE
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Ergot in French wheat returns
- Russia's aluminum giant RUSAL makes first US investment since sanctions lifted - $200 million
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: China swine flu update & pork skyrockets in trade volume
- EU condemns 'illegal' US sanctions on companies doing business with Cuba, will "consider all options"
- Ice Age Farmer Report: "Solar Minimum deepens" - Onion shortage - Planting delays - "Get seeds to these people!"
- Time to worry: Medical journals are getting woke
- McFaul 'shocked' and 'offended' as NYTimes journo insta-blocks him on Twitter for criticism
- Vanishing breed: Philadelphia university president stands up for academic freedom
- Testing Behe's Principle that Darwin Devolves
- Mysterious E. coli outbreak spreads to five states - media barely covers it because there's no vaccine to push on people
- Trump scores rare court win as California judges rule migrants can be returned to Mexico
- EU proposes tariffs on US imports as part of Boeing subsidy dispute
- More wag-the-dog means war for America as Trump keeps dancing to Netanyahu's tune
- 'Out traitor, out!' Massive pro-Assange protest erupts into violence in Ecuador's capital
- Trump has vetoed congressional resolution to end US support of Saudi-led war in Yemen
- 'Unlawful & Unrecognized': Twitter explodes as US maps show Golan Heights as part of Israel
- Trump is building up a campaign cash advantage
- Tulsi Gabbard: Trump, 'Saudi Arabia's servant', refused to end support of Yemen war
- Israel strikes Syria with first-time use of an 'S-300-evading' ASM missile
- Russia's aluminum giant RUSAL makes first US investment since sanctions lifted - $200 million
- EU condemns 'illegal' US sanctions on companies doing business with Cuba, will "consider all options"
- McFaul 'shocked' and 'offended' as NYTimes journo insta-blocks him on Twitter for criticism
- Trump scores rare court win as California judges rule migrants can be returned to Mexico
- NYT claims Haspel's CIA showed Trump (fake) pictures of dead ducks, sick kids to get firm response to Skripal poisoning
- Best of the Web: What If Mainstream Media's Message About Putin Was Delivered in Orwell's Language?
- Peru's ex-President Alan García shoots himself before arrest - UPDATE: Garcia has died
- Sanders scores big against the Establishment in Fox News town hall
- "We need a wake-up call": Former Italian FM urges Europe to fight Trump's one-sided Israel policy
- Syria & Iran slam US wars and sanctions regime urge them to pursue diplomacy instead
- UK sends Apache helicopters 'close to Russia's border' for "deterrent" training exercises in Estonia
- Huawei's top security officer blasts US campaign against company: 'America, face the competition!'
- Turkish ruling party files appeal against Istanbul election results
- A woman is being sought after lockouts at Columbine High and other Colorado schools - UPDATE
- Time to worry: Medical journals are getting woke
- Vanishing breed: Philadelphia university president stands up for academic freedom
- EU proposes tariffs on US imports as part of Boeing subsidy dispute
- Day laborer forced to have sex at gunpoint by deranged Arizona couple
- Are Jews required to burn churches? After Notre Dame, Israeli rabbi says, "It's complicated"
- Russia will soon become one of the world's leading food suppliers
- Facebook 'bans' Ukrainian far-right Azov group over hate speech, but getting rid of them won't be easy
- 'Chilling message to all critics': Human Rights Watch hits back at Israel's decision to deport its regional director
- Rogue Kenyan cops uses Facebook target and kill gangsters, say residents
- Italy: Terrorist presence on migrant boats from Libya are now a certainty
- UK military has been using carcinogenic chromium to paint its vehicles even after it was declared hazardous
- George Galloway: Truth itself is behind bars in Julian Assange's cell
- Gun control advocates pushing banks to refuse service to gun companies
- Temple of the Moscow Patriarchate burned down in Kharkov, Ukraine
- ACLU sues Detroit, says cash bail system causing 'mass incarceration' of the poor
- Young people are doing worse than their parents: Just a third of 30-year-olds are earning more than their dads
- Pledges of support for cathedral restoration pour in from France and around the world
- Battling Notre Dame blaze results in 2 police officers, 1 firefighter injured, investigation into cause begins
- Stalin's approval rating hits historic high in Russia
- 6,000 years ago Aegean farmers replaced hunters of ancient Britain
- Megalith tombs were family graves in European Stone Age says new study
- 11,600 year old, 5m tall Shigir Idol may have originally stood tall beside a paleo-lake
- The awkward logistics of cremation in ancient Greece
- Reviewing History Channel's 'Jesus: His Life' - zero scholarship, total propaganda
- Conspiracy theories abounded in 19th-century American politics
- Corbett Report: The Dark History of Minimum Wage
- Another bloody jewel in the British Empire's crown: How India was brutalized during colonial rule
- The truth of Benghazi - Chris Stevens was assassinated
- Ken Starr: Hillary Clinton triggered Vince Foster's suicide
- Archaeologists identify first prehistoric figurative cave art in Balkans
- Cherokee cave writings discovered in Alabama cave
- Homo luzonensis: New human species discovered in the Philippines
- Norway will finally return thousands of artifacts to Easter Island
- 5,000-year-old barley grain discovered in Finland changes understanding of livelihoods
- Iroquois artifacts uncovered in downtown Montreal date back to 14th century
- US ex-war planner reveals reasons NATO broke promise to Gorbachev not to expand east
- Who directed the destruction and breakup of Yugoslavia - and how?
- Pristine weapons of China's Terracotta Warriors solved by scientist
- How did the Israel lobby get its start?
- Testing Behe's Principle that Darwin Devolves
- Scientists to clone 'Ice Age foal' after finding liquid blood preserved inside its 42,000yo body
- SpaceX contracted by NASA to attempt to 'redirect' asteroid
- New device creates electricity from snowfall
- Bot-enabled interface between human brains and cloud storage is likely within decades
- Water that never freezes
- Elon Musk-linked scientists working on brain probes for DARPA
- Russia's Arctic drone sub to swim 10,000km under ice during trials
- Scientists in China add human gene to Rhesus monkey DNA, making them smarter
- NASA shares stunning video showing the raw vastness and scale of space
- The weakening of Earth's magnetic field has greatly accelerated, and it could have catastrophic implications for entire planet
- Israeli scientists print the world's first 3D heart
- Flashback: The Brain's Drain: Neuroscientists discover cranial cleansing system
- 'Stratolaunch', world's largest plane, takes to the skies for first time: Aerial launch pad, or something else?
- Behe responds to Lenski: Changes in protein function are not 'new' functions
- Physicists stuff ghostly 'skyrmion' with 'antiskyrmions'
- Experts predict a long, deep solar minimum
- Physicist at Oregon university make atoms work at room temperature
- Russian space agency chief Rogozin: US may use moon landing for 'shady operations'
- Israel's attempted moon landing failed as comm with spacecraft was lost
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Ergot in French wheat returns
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: China swine flu update & pork skyrockets in trade volume
- Ice Age Farmer Report: "Solar Minimum deepens" - Onion shortage - Planting delays - "Get seeds to these people!"
- Lightning bolt kills 3 people in Sri Lanka
- Storms kill at least 35 across western India
- Mount Aso in Kumamoto, Japan erupts - first time in two and a half years
- United Arab Emirates - Hundreds rescued from floods in Ras Al Khaimah after record rainfall
- White blanket covers Athens as rare hailstorm hits the capital
- At least 26 killed as torrential rains, windstorm lash Pakistan
- Five reported dead with dozens injured after severe dust storm batters Karachi, Pakistan
- Trumpeting, metal grinding sounds heard in northwest Bristol, UK sky
- Strange sky noise phenomena captured in Dublin, Ireland
- Strange trumpeting sounds recorded in Montreal, Quebec, Canada
- 'Weirdest thunder': Strange noises heard in Ohio sky
- At least 2,200 hectares of crops damaged by storms in Spanish region of Extremadura
- Snow cover rises by 20% in Iran compared to last year
- Aegean Sea sees 'Very unusual' spike in dolphin deaths
- Elephant kills mahout near Thiruvananthapuram, India
- 7 bodies recovered from flood waters after downpour in Accra, Ghana
- Dead whale, wedged in ice, spotted off Newfoundland's west coast
- Dazzling meteor fireball spotted soaring over Washington DC area
- A meteor fireball flies over the Mediterranean, falling off the Moroccan coast
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky in the upper Midwest
- Meteor fireball streaks through Minnesota's night sky
- Very bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Brazil
- Meteor fireball recorded over San Antonio, Texas
- Meteor fireball cause of sonic boom heard in northeast Oklahoma
- 'Loud boom' heard in central North Carolina
- Meteor fireball caught on home surveillance camera in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Bright meteor fireball filmed streaking through Puerto Rico skies
- Very bright meteor fireball fragments over Krasnoyarsk, Russia - Third such event in four months
- Meteor fireball over New Mexico
- Hundreds report daytime meteor fireball over Southeast US
- Meteor fireball recorded over Minas Gerais and Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Streaking meteor fireball caught on dash-cam over Wisconsin
- Large green meteor fireball captured blazing through Florida night sky
- Green meteor fireball captured by amateur photographer over Tasmania
- Meteor fireball seen in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania
- Bright meteor fireball observed over Santa Catarina, Brazil
- Streaking fireball, believed to be meteorite, spotted over Gadsden County, Florida
- Mysterious E. coli outbreak spreads to five states - media barely covers it because there's no vaccine to push on people
- Sugary drinks tied to shorter life span
- SOTT Focus: Glyphosate Use is Far Worse Than We Could Imagine
- Run with it! Model vaccine safety legislation introduced in Texas provides excellent template
- Half of Western Australian health workers refuse flu vaccination
- New evidence shows dandelion root causes cancer cells to 'destroy themselves'
- Experts warn of fatty liver disease 'epidemic' in young people
- Medical police state cuts off research funding from scientist who found that vaccines cause autism
- The WHO uses common sense and withdraws its support for plant based planetary health diet
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #10 - Unlocking the Doors to Natural Healing with Guest Dr. Jeremy Ayres
- Popping vitamins is no substitute for eating nutritious foods, study suggests
- Flashback: Dr. Suzanne Humphries: Why is nobody studying Vitamin C in Whooping Cough?
- Soil degradation in Europe: Concerns over glyphosate pass from human health to the soil
- Choline and TMAO: Eggs still don't cause heart disease
- The vegan blogger world is in meltdown
- The health benefits of passing gas (discreetly of course)
- Mega Vitamin C IV therapy successfully used to cure sepsis and flu infections - while mainstream medicine tries to suppress it
- Fecal transplants yield MASSIVE breakthrough for child autism, 50% reduction in severity
- Four sweat bees found in Taiwanese woman's eye feeding on her tear ducts
- Measles hysteria: New York City declares public health emergency over recent outbreaks
- Exploring the frontiers of psychedelics
- Neuroscience reveals 50-year-olds can have the brains of 25-year-olds with meditation
- Humanity's attention span is getting shorter says new findings
- Nature Pill: New study suggests 20-minute nature experience is enough to significantly reduce cortisol levels
- Book review: 'Idea of the World' seeks to bring truth and meaning to our lives
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Fragments of the Divine: Analyzing Jordan Peterson's Conception of the Soul
- Using connection to transform addiction
- On the eve of the great psychedelic debate
- Exercise makes you happier than money, according to Yale and Oxford research
- Rewards warp the brain's inner GPS
- How our bodies remember trauma
- Political correctness strikes again: Many social workers are in denial about child psychopaths
- Sailing into the storm: Acceptance and commitment therapy teaches us how to live a values-driven life even in the face of dark emotions & trauma
- A time for rain: Teaching our children about sadness
- Consciousness: A battle between your beliefs and perceptions?
- Can multiple personality disorder help us understand the fundamental nature of reality?
- Psychedelic brain, or mind? Misreporting and confirmation bias in psychedelic research
- Paracetamol surprising psychoactive effects
- A dark consensus about screens and kids
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: New Show! Why Mind Really Matters, and Your Life Reflects Your Values
- Secret US aircraft or UFO? San Antonio woman films mysterious 'craft' flying over neighborhood
- Best of the Web: UK police: 'Drone' that shut down Gatwick Airport for days last December 'could see what was happening on runways, was eavesdropping on radio communications'
- From AAWSAP to AATIP: How the Pentagon's UFO program changed names, and focus
- Best of the Web: 26 electricity poles in a row collapse on a street in Seattle for no apparent reason
- Russia's paranormal soldiers and military dolphin telepathy revealed by defense ministry magazine
- Michigan couple says they caught a ghost on camera after finding scratches on baby's face
- Drone films site of mysterious death of Russian hikers 60 years ago as probe reopened
- Helicopter pilot sees UFO through his night vision goggles over Las Vegas
- Oldest pyramid on Earth is hidden in Antarctica, claims researcher
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed North Carolina teacher
- Australian police post video of strange light emerging from thunderstorm
- Possible Big Foot sighting: Young boy lost in the woods says he made friends with a "bear"
- Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office reopens mysterious 1959 Dyatlov Pass case - UPDATE
- Strange 'pill-shaped' object seen pulsing in NC sky
- MH370 sighting claimed to be spotted on NASA satellite photo
- Missing 411? 3 y.o. boy found alive two days after vanishing from family home
- Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar appears on Larry King's show
- Harry Reid urges senators to push for more substantial UFO research
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- CNN blames ratings slump on lack of news stories they like reporting on
- Man rushed to hospital after hearing slightly differing viewpoint
- 'Every copy of The Spectator should be incinerated. Except the ones my name appears in': An interview with Titania McGrath
- Free world stands in solidarity with arrested journalist who exposed Russian war crimes
- Pastor to weed out heathens this Sunday!
- Hate speech redefined as 'speech we do not like'
- No kidding: Scientists determine that cats DO know their own name, they just generally choose to ignore us
- In speech to Gungans, Ocasio-Cortez suddenly shifts to speaking like Jar Jar Binks
- Russian couple accidentally throw out bag of money, leading to world's worst smelling scavenger hunt
- 'You deserve it': Spoon bender & 'Remainer' Uri Geller claims he "telepathically" burst pipes in House of Commons
- A Russiagate requiem
- TSA prevents act of terror at San Antonio airport
- Russiagate in 3 minutes
- Americans return to believing all politicians, reporters, websites, now that April Fools Day is over
- Real news story published by CNN on April Fools Day!
- Leaked Mueller report proves Barr lied; collusion theorists vindicated
- Lost in translation: CIA ad seeking Russian speakers mocked for bad grammar
- Resolution introduced by Democrats to impeach Trump
- May the force be with you! Star Wars tune played during Russian mayor's inauguration
- Irish government calls on army to tackle homeless problem
Quote of the Day
It must be remembered that the first job of any conspiracy, whether it be in politics, crime or within a business office, is to convince everyone else that no conspiracy exists. The conspirators' success will be determined largely by their ability to do this.
Recent Comments
The 'blind eye' has also been turned to chlorpyrifos[Link] and trichloroethlenehttp...
It would be nice if CUFI (Christians United for Israel) would let their followers know that to NOT burn down a Christian church is a SIN for...
I am racist Wrong. You're someone who discriminates for a whole host of reasons. It's part of scientific training. It's even among the most...
So the battle begins....[Link]
whoa - what an insane story. Makes you wonder what other types of crap these laborers put up with day in day out... also - It's weird how they...
Comment: From RT: Roger Walters slams UK as accomplice of US Empire in Assange saga: See also: