Police tears

'Fixing an appointment with God'

© Facebook/Nairobi Crime Free



'Gaza gang wiped out'

© Facebook/Mwani Sparta



Graphic content 'banned'

A suspected death squad operating inside Kenya's police force is using Facebook to target and kill young men they believe to be gang members, residents of a poor and overcrowded area of the capital have told a public meeting."I have lost two husbands in one year," a tearful young woman, balancing a toddler on her side, told the crowded town hall meeting in Nairobi's Kayole residential estate last month.Others came forward to the microphone to tell similar stories about losing young relatives aged between 15 and 24.The state prosecutor, top police officers and human rights activists, who were also at the rare gathering, listened as community leaders explain how these youngsters, suspected to be criminals, were profiled within various Facebook groups by "gangster hunters".Some of the images are blurred by Facebook but a user can choose to un-blur them.The Kayole residents say there are various Facebook groups, some public and some which are closed, that are updated with gruesome pictures almost every day.Duncan Omanga, a researcher at Moi University in Kenya, who has been monitoring such Facebook pages for three years, says that suspected police officers use anonymous digital personas to spy on their targets."The first unofficial police Facebook account appeared under the name Hessy wa Kayole [Hessy from Kayole]."Hessy became the shadowy crime-hunter, the mystical lone ranger."With his legend spreading on social media, more Facebook accounts with names of gang hunters from other crime-ridden residential estates started to appear.According to Mr Omanga, it seemed to be a deliberate strategy to give the impression of "police omnipresence and 'state' surveillance" in these areas of Nairobi.Last November, former police chief Joseph Boinnet had said: "The person behind the Facebook accounts is not a police officer, but [a civilian] passionate about security matters."And the police's Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, who shed tears whilst listening to some of the testimonies in Kayole, told the meeting that he had no knowledge of agents such as Hessy."I am saying no-one will ever cover for a police officer who kills under my watch."But his comments were drowned out by the crowd, with someone shouting: "They are on Facebook, even on Twitter."The meeting in Kayole was organised by the director of public prosecutions (DPP) after activists and residents said the police were not taking them seriously.It has more than 300,000 members and has the slogan: "Forgiving a terrorist is left to God, but fixing their appointment with God is our responsibility", along with the logo of an unidentified man wearing army combat uniform and a beret.Mr Omanga says the macabre images shared in the group are intended to shock and show bravado. Sometimes an old picture of the victim is juxtaposed beside their dead body.The group members seem to revel in the content - judging from the likes and the positive emoticons that are left below each post.Some also share their personal experiences as victims of crime and call on the police to eliminate other criminals.To sign up for this front-row digital seat, new users have to answer three questions, including whether they support police's efforts to fight crime.Criminals also pay attention to these Facebook pages just in case they are listed for elimination.After being profiled, several young men have gone into hiding or have sought protection from human rights organisations.Mr Omanga says the police were also able to learn about some gangs through Facebook when members used their personal accounts to show off their exploits and even taunt officers.But this has largely stopped since one gang leader, Mwani Sparta, notorious for posting about his ostentatious lifestyle, uploaded of a photo of himself in 2017 brandishing a machine gun along with his notorious accomplices.He realised his mistake and took it down - but it had already been shared and the police gained an invaluable insight into the identity of the Gaza gang members.All became suspected targets of extrajudicial killings. Each time a Gaza gang member died, the group photo would appear on Facebook with another of the faces struck out, Mr Omanga said.Another gang member, whose photo had also been shared, seemed so terrified by the killings that he posted on Facebook that he had given up the criminal life and become a born-again Christian - and was subsequently arrested."We have also been profiled on these Facebook pages - pictures of our offices have been posted. We have reported to the police but nothing has been done," Mr Olal said, adding that they also feel harassed by the police as activists are sometimes arrested but then not charged."We want to know if these people, like Hessy, are police officers and if they are, do they have a right to shoot people dead and post pictures of their dead bodies on Facebook?"An umbrella group, called Uhai Wetu, has been now been formed so human rights activists from different suburbs can support each other in forming a joint response to these threats.