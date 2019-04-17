A man and two females have died struck by lightning at in the Chunnakam police division in Jaffna. The incident has taken place around 2.30 pm yesterday.The three victims, who were engaged in cultivation in Kuppilan South, were returning from work when heavy showers had poured.The victims had sought shelter in a nearby shed when they were struck by lightning.The female victims were aged 38 and 55 while the male victim was 49. The victims were residents of Kuppilan area.The bodies are kept at Jaffna hospital for the post-mortem.