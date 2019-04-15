I was at work on February 5th 2019 in Saint-Laurent, Montreal, when I started to hear this strange sound from my office between 9:30 AM and 10:00 AM. At first I thought it must be the snowplows or some machinery scraping the asphalt but when I opened the window to hear it better, it struck me as being extremely similar to the weird sounds heard worldwide since the last few years, including several instances in Quebec. It went intensely for about 20 minutes (that I could hear) and then could still be heard sometimes through the afternoon although with a dimmer sound. When I left at around 4:30 PM, it had completely stopped.





YouTube user 'Johnny Markus' uploaded video footage of strange trumpeting sounds he heard from his Montreal office on February 5, 2019: