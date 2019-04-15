© YouTube/Heather Carey Vlogs

This morning there was strange noises in the sky! Sounded like a jet, but there was NO jet in sight! No airports are around where I live! The sky was dark and it was windy, but it's definitely not thunder or wind! The sounds were way louder and more frequent before I pulled my phone out and started recording! It lasted for about 45 minutes to an hour!





On January 8, 2019, YouTube user 'Heather Carey Vlogs' shared footage of strange noises she heard in the Ohio sky: