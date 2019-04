© PA Wire/PA Images

A major drone scare at the UK's Gatwick Airport in December which caused hours of delays and affected 140,000 Christmas travelers, may have been carried out by insiders with access to crucial information, according to officials.The airport's chief operating officer, Chris Woodroofe, has revealed that investigations into the incidentbut conceded that their information could have been gathered via a visual or radio link, or even online "where much of this information is readily available. It was clear the drone operators had a link in to what was going on at the airport," Woodroofe told the BBC.The UK's second largest airport was closed for a total of 33 hours between December 19 and 21, 2018, affecting about 1,000 flights and causing travel chaos.and a since-revoked comment by police that there may have never been a drone at all has called the entire incident into question.However, claims that the drone never actually existed were quickly dismissed by theWoodroofe insisted.A couple arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of orchestrating it were released without charge, with police saying they were not involved in the drone scare.