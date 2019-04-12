map weather
Again corporate media using Historic, Rare, Unprecedented to describe the snowfall totals across the USA, Russia and Europe. The same unprecedented is used to describe the Rio floods in Brazil yet no body in the corporate media is asking about causation for the events on multi century cyclical patterns. USA blizzard rages and extremes abound, here are your storm warnings for the USA.

Please help me continue on Brighten as the new terms of service require a certain number of video views to continue on the platform. https://www.brighteon.com/channel/ada...


Sources