flood
Seven people have died and four remain missing after a flash flood struck parts of the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, local authorities announced Friday.

In a social media post, the city's emergency management bureau wrote that two more workers had been confirmed dead, adding to the five that had been declared dead in a statement from earlier that same day. The latter statement had also said all the deceased were municipal employees who had been cleaning and surveying drainage systems during the torrential downpour Thursday that led to the flash flood.

Rescue operations to locate the four workers still missing are currently underway, according to authorities.