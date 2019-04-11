



They are most common in late summer

Weather watchers across Spain were treated to several spectacular waterspouts on the mainland and in the Balearic Islands at the weekend.Several amazing videos were shared on the WeatherMeteoWorld Facebook page that features'severe weather updates' for 'storm chasers, forecasters and hurricane chasers across the globe.'Although the majority of waterspouts occur in the tropics, they can seasonally appear in temperate areas throughout the world including the western coast of Europe.Approximately 160 waterspouts are reported per year across Europe, with the Netherlands reporting the most at 60, followed by Spain and Italy at 25, and the United Kingdom at 15.and, in the Northern Hemisphere, September has been pinpointed as the prime month of formation.