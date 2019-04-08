Chievres Air Base
© US Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Sara Keller
An air traffic controller, peers out the Chievres Air Base tower in Belgium.
Eight sneaky migrants from Iraq managed to get into a US air base in Belgium aboard a food delivery truck. They were discovered by the driver - the military did not even bother to check the vehicle.

The embarrassing incident occurred at Chièvres Air Base - a NATO military installation in Belgium operated by the US Air Force. The migrants - five men, a woman, and two children, managed to get into the base on Friday. The incident was not confirmed by local law enforcement until Sunday, according to local media.

The Iraqis arrived at the military installation hiding in a truck carrying foodstuffs for US servicemen from Germany. It remains unclear at what point of the journey they managed to sneak into the vehicle - and if they actually intended to end up in a military base.

The migrants were discovered by the driver when the vehicle was about to be unloaded. While base personnel should have actually checked the truck before even letting it onto the premises, they apparently didn't bother.

Belgian media reached out to the base for comment, but the NATO installation has remained silent on the incident. The migrants, said to be in good health, have been detained and handed over to local authorities.